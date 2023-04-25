English
Karnataka election LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Mysuru today

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 25, 2023 10:30 AM IST (Updated)
Political parties are busy campaigning in Karnataka as elections in state are around the corner. While Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning for the Congress in parts of Mysuru on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to hold a public rally in support of R Ashoka, the BJP candidate from Kanakpura seat, soon. Follow LIVE updates on Karnataka elections here:

Amit Shah in Karnataka | 'Reservation based on religion unconstitutional'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that reservation based on religion was unconstitutional, and asserted that the BJP would implement the quota formula adopted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka. He said the BJP has given tickets for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka on merits of winnability, and not on the basis of majority or minority, and also nowhere a non-Lingayat candidate has replaced a Lingayat.

Apr 25, 2023 10:30 AM

Karnataka election LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Mysuru today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to campaign for the party candidates on Tuesday. Her visit came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Vokkaliga heartland, old Mysore region. All political parties started campaigning after the filing of the nominations ended last week. The three key parties contesting the elections are the Congress, the BJP and the JD(S).

Apr 25, 2023 9:58 AM
