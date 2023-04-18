Karnataka election LIVE | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP today in poll-bound state
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will campaign for the AAP today in Karnataka.
Karnataka Minister Nagaraju declares assets worth Rs 1,609 crore
Karnataka Minister N Nagaraju (MTB) declared total assets worth Rs 1,609 crore, while filing the nomination for May 10 Assembly polls in the state. He is considered to be one of the richest politicians in the country. In his election affidavit, Nagaraju, who has mentioned his occupation or profession as agriculturist and business, along with his wife M Shanthakumari, a housewife, together own movable assets worth Rs 536 crore.
Karnataka Election LIVE | BJP targets Congress over its quota stand
Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) of joining hands by promising to reverse the Karnataka government order to scrap the four percent quota for Muslims to deny benefits given to Vokkaligas, Lingayats as well as SCs and STs. he described the JD(S) as the B-team of the Congress and said on Twitter that the BJP will stand strongly with these communities and will make sure it is with them for their progress. He used the hashtag "anti-Hindu Congress" to target the opposition party. (With inputs from PTI)
PM Modi likely to visit Udupi on May 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Udupi on May 4 to take part in a conference of BJP workers, party sources were quoted by PTI as saying. Read more here
Karnataka | Srinivas Murthy denied Congress ticket for not being 'anti-Hindu', says Tejasvi Surya
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya told CNN-News18 that being secular is not sufficient in the Congress, as one must also hold an “anti-Hindu” stance. His statement came amid speculations of Murthy’s possibly switching sides after he resigned as a member of Karnataka Assembly upon denial of party ticket.
Karnataka election LIVE | BJP releases third candidate list, A Ramadas upset
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the third list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Monday. The party has announced 10 candidates for the May 10 elections. Two key leaders Aravind Limbavali and A Ramadas were among other leaders who were denied BJP ticket for the upcoming election. While the party instead nominated Limbavali's wife from Mahadevapura, Ramadas said the party has done injustice to him and he will decide the next course of action today.
News 18 Kannada reported that senior BJP MLA SA Ramadas is upset over being denied ticket from Krishnaraja in Mysore. He said the party has done injustice to him and he will decide next course of action tomorrow. he even refused to meet local BJP leaders.
The BJP has been facing rebellion from senior leaders who have been denied tickets for the Assembly elections. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar was the latest to leave the party for Congress after being denied ticket for the Hubli Dharwad central constituency. BJP has announced Mahesh Tenginakai for the seat.