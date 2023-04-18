Breaking News
Avalon Tech makes a subdued debut on bourses
Karnataka election LIVE | A Ramadas upset with BJP's new candidate list, Srinivas Murthy denied Cong ticket
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 18, 2023 10:09 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Karnataka election LIVE updates | The BJP's third list of candidates does not mention the names of two more key leaders — Aravind Limbavali and A Ramadas. While the party instead nominated Limbavali's wife from Mahadevapura, Ramadas said the party has done injustice to him and he will decide the next course of action today. Meanwhile, Congress is facing fissures over the ticket issue. Apart from this, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be in Karnataka on Tuesday to campaign for his party AAPahead of the May 10 assembly elections. Follow LIVE Updates on Karnataka elections here.

Live Updates

Karnataka Election LIVE | BJP targets Congress over its quota stand

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) of joining hands by promising to reverse the Karnataka government order to scrap the four percent quota for Muslims to deny benefits given to Vokkaligas, Lingayats as well as SCs and STs. he described the JD(S) as the B-team of the Congress and said on Twitter that the BJP will stand strongly with these communities and will make sure it is with them for their progress. He used the hashtag "anti-Hindu Congress" to target the opposition party. (With inputs from PTI)

Apr 18, 2023 10:09 AM

PM Modi likely to visit Udupi on May 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Udupi on May 4 to take part in a conference of BJP workers, party sources were quoted by PTI as saying. Read more here

Apr 18, 2023 9:59 AM

Karnataka | Srinivas Murthy denied Congress ticket for not being 'anti-Hindu', says Tejasvi Surya 

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya told CNN-News18 that being secular is not sufficient in the Congress, as one must also hold an “anti-Hindu” stance.  His statement came amid speculations of Murthy’s possibly switching sides after he resigned as a member of Karnataka Assembly upon denial of party ticket. 

Apr 18, 2023 9:35 AM

Karnataka election LIVE | BJP releases third candidate list,  A Ramadas upset

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the third list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Monday. The party has announced 10 candidates for the May 10 elections. Two key leaders Aravind Limbavali and A Ramadas were among other leaders who were denied BJP ticket for the upcoming election. While the party instead nominated Limbavali's wife from Mahadevapura, Ramadas said the party has done injustice to him and he will decide the next course of action today.

News 18 Kannada reported that senior BJP MLA SA Ramadas is upset over being denied ticket from Krishnaraja in Mysore. He said the party has done injustice to him and he will decide next course of action tomorrow. he even refused to meet local BJP leaders. 

The BJP has been facing rebellion from senior leaders who have been denied tickets for the Assembly elections. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar was the latest to leave the party for Congress after being denied ticket for the Hubli Dharwad central constituency. BJP has announced Mahesh Tenginakai for the seat.

Apr 18, 2023 9:21 AM
X