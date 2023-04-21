Karnataka election 2023 | Amit Shah will also hold a meeting in Bengaluru with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources said.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is all set to embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Friday. He will hold a roadshow in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru and also take stock of the party's preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. This is Shah's first visit to the poll-bound state after announcement of poll schedule on March 29.

In Devanahalli, the Union minister will campaign for the BJP's Pilla Munishamappa, who is pitted against sitting JD(S) MLA LN Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate KH Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP. He will hold a roadshow in the taluk headquarters town of Devanahalli, the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, in Bengaluru Rural district in the afternoon.

Shah will then hold a meeting in Bengaluru with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources said. On Saturday, Shah will attend an event organised by a private news channel before flying back to New Delhi.

The voting for the Karnataka election will take place on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Here are some top developments that happened in the poll-bound states:

> Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress on Thursday, saying, "The Congress is cheating voters by giving false assurances. Congress leaders of this region failed to do any development work here in the last five years."

> Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Thursday said only a leader from the Lingayat community will become Chief Minister in the state and revealed that it is a "universal truth" in the party. The statement came amid the congress called the BJP an "anti-Lingayat" party. Earlier, Senior Lingayat leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi quit the BJP over denial of ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections and joined the Congress.

> Over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka till Thursday, the last day for filing of the papers, election officials were quoted by PTI as saying. The process of filing nominations papers had begun on April 13 with the election notification being issued.

> Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni approached the high court on Thursday after a special court in Bengaluru rejected his request to visit his constituency Dharwad. Kulkarni is the main accused in the murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda in 2016 and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on the condition that he would not be allowed to enter Dharwad without the permission of the jurisdictional court.

(With inputs from PTI, News 18)