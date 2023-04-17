Setback for Karnataka BJP | Jagadish Shettar joins Congress, says was shocked when he was denied ticket

Karnataka election | Jagadish Shettar alleged that the BJP top brass had asked him to make way for others, but he on his part had asserted he wanted to contest one last time.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress on Monday, a day after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He joined the party in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Anguished over being denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming Karnataka polls, Shettar said, "I thought being a senior leader, I'll get the ticket, but when I came to know that I'm not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position I will get."

Meanwhile, with the induction of Shettar in the Congress, Kharge express hope that "the North Karnataka region will be further strengthened for" the Congress us in Karnataka. "I'm happy that he has accepted our ideology," Kharge said.

Shettar is expected to get a Congress ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad central seat. Meetings were held Sunday evening between Shettar, Congress State Chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

Congress general secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, former minister MB Patil and veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa were also part of the meeting.

Shettar became the second Lingayat leader from the BJP to quit the party after being denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming elections. Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi had also quit the party a few days ago and joined the Congress.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said, "There will be no demands from Jagadish Shettar. We don't offer anything. He (Jagadish Shettar) will have to agree with the principles and the leadership of the party. We want to keep the country united and only Congress can do that.”

The rift in Karnataka BJP

The rift in the BJP began after the party denied poll tickets to few sitting MLAs in the first list of candidates. The protest deepened after the second list was released and the names Shettar and other MLAs was still missing.

Shettar alleged that the BJP top brass had asked him to make way for others, but he on his part had asserted he wanted to contest one last time. Shettar alleged that he has been humiliated by denying him a BJP ticket and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

After resigning from the BJP, Shettar said that , "I wanted only the MLA seat for Hubali-Dharwad-Central...I had contributed to the growth of the party in the state.

"Fed up with the political events of the past few days, I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move with the activists. As always, I believe that your love and blessings will always be with me," he tweeted.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa lashed out at Shettar and Savadi saying, "We made him (Jagadish Shettar) the CM of Karnataka, and we made him the state BJP president. The statements given by him have made us unhappy. People knew about Jagadish Shettar only because of BJP. The people of Karnataka will not forgive Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi.

Jagadish Shettar has been the six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA. He was Karnataka chief minister from 2012 to 2013. Shettar, a veteran BJP leader whose family has been associated with the party since Jana Sangh days, is an influential leader from its bastion of Kittur Karnataka region. While in the BJP he had served as a Minister, Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and the chief minister.