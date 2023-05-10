Karnataka exit polls LIVE | No exit poll predicts clear majority for BJP or Congress, JDS on third spot

Karnataka exit polls LIVE | What India Today-Axis My India predicted for Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|Cong
|17 seats
|BJP
|10 seats
|JDS
|1 seats
|Others
|0 seats
Karnataka exit polls lIVE | IndiaTV predictions
IndiaTV predicts that BJP may win 13 to 15 seats in Greater Bangalore. Congress: 16-18 and Others: 3
Karnataka exit polls | Zee Matrize exit polls gives lead to the Congress
Karnataka exit polls LIVE | Jann Ki Baat exit poll predictions are here
Jan ki Baat has pedicted 94-117 seats for the BJP, 91-105 seats for the Congress and 14-24 seats for the JDS; 0-2 seats for others
JUST IN | Karnataka Exit Poll Live Updates: BJP and Congress in neck-and-neck fight, JDS on third spot
Karnataka Exit Poll Live | When and where to track?
Stay tuned to CNBCTV18.com for live updates on Karnataka exit polls
Karnataka Exit Poll Live | DK Shivakumar confident about Congress winning absolute majority
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said on Wednesdat: "I am 200% confident Congress party will have 141 seats. We will win an absolute majority."
Karnataka Exit Poll Live | What pre-poll surveys predicted for the BJP, Congress and JDS
An opinion poll conducted by ABP-CVoter predicted a clear win for the Congress. The incumbent government of BJP appearred to lose big, while the JD(S) performance cwas expected to quite below the mark. Here's what the numbers said:
Karnataka Exit Poll Live | First-time voters, elderly steal the show
The Election Commission (EC) officials said that as many as 11.71 lakh were eligible to exercise their franchise for the first time. Of the total eligible voters, 16,914 are centenarians and 12.16 lakh above the age of 80. Theme-based and ethnic polling booths -- 737 in all across the State -- added a lot of colour to the exercise. (With PTI inputs)
Karnataka election exit poll | How many voters are there
A total of 5.31 crore electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.
Karnataka exit polls 2023 | What the current assembly looks like?
In the outgoing Karnataka Assembly, the BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress at 69, JD(S) at 29, BSP one, two Independents, Speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignation to join other parties ahead of polls).
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 exit polls: When and where to watch
The exit polls by various agencies are expected to be released between 6 pm to 6:30 pm on May 10, after the polling came to an end. Multiple news channels, including News18, Times Now, Aaj Tak, ABP News, Zee News, and others will broadcast the results of the exit polls. The exit polls are also streamed live on the websites of the news outlets. For more details, tap here
Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 Live Updates | Voting for 224 assembly seats ends
The voting for the 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly ended at 6 pm on Wednesday. The Karnataka election 2023 picked up momentum as the polling began early today, with top leaders and prominent celebrities casting their votes. While the voting was mostly peaceful, clashes between BJP and Congress workers were reported in a few districts.
Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP is in power. While the saffron party is trying to retain its rule in Karnataka, the Congress hopes to come to power with a complete majority. Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy, who leads the JDS, said his "party will going to be the king.
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, The JD(S) emerged as the kingmaker as major parties failed to cross the majority mark. The Congress and the JD(S) had, thus, formed a coalition to rule the state.