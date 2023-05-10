Karnataka election exit poll 2023: The ABP-CVoter exit poll, on Wednesday, gave an edge to the Congress party with 100-112 seats. While all parties remained below the majority mark, the JD(S) is positioned to potentially hold the decisive role with approximately 21-29 seats. The CVoter predicts 83-95 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
As the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 drew to a close on Wednesday, the ABP-CVoter exit poll forecast a scenario of a hung assembly but indicated a larger seat share for the Congress. At the same time, the JD(S) is positioned to potentially hold the decisive role with approximately 21-29 seats.
This year, both the Congress (with support from the CPI) and JD(S) are running independently, aiming to form their respective governments with a comfortable majority. In the previous state elections, the Congress and JD(S) had contested as allies.
Also Read: Karnataka election 2023 | Nearly 67% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm — a look at the tally in past polls
Here's what the ABP-CVoter exit poll predicts:
|Political parties
|Number of seats
|Vote share
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|83-95
|38%
|Congress
|100-112
|41%
|JD(S)
|21-29
|15%
|Others
|2-6
|6%
The BJP currently holds 119 seats, with the Congress following closely behind with 75 seats, while two seats remain vacant. According to the CVoter exit poll, Congress is ahead with a prediction of 100-112 seats - just touching the majority mark of 112.
The BJP is predicted to lose several seats compared to 2018, according to CVoter predictions.
First Published: May 10, 2023 8:12 PM IST
