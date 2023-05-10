Karnataka election exit poll 2023: The ABP-CVoter exit poll, on Wednesday, gave an edge to the Congress party with 100-112 seats. While all parties remained below the majority mark, the JD(S) is positioned to potentially hold the decisive role with approximately 21-29 seats. The CVoter predicts 83-95 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 drew to a close on Wednesday, the ABP-CVoter exit poll forecast a scenario of a hung assembly but indicated a larger seat share for the Congress. At the same time, the JD(S) is positioned to potentially hold the decisive role with approximately 21-29 seats.

Live Tv

Loading...

This year, both the Congress (with support from the CPI) and JD(S) are running independently, aiming to form their respective governments with a comfortable majority. In the previous state elections, the Congress and JD(S) had contested as allies.

Here's what the ABP-CVoter exit poll predicts:

Political parties Number of seats Vote share Bharatiya Janata Party 83-95 38% Congress 100-112 41% JD(S) 21-29 15% Others 2-6 6%

The BJP currently holds 119 seats, with the Congress following closely behind with 75 seats, while two seats remain vacant. According to the CVoter exit poll, Congress is ahead with a prediction of 100-112 seats - just touching the majority mark of 112.

The BJP is predicted to lose several seats compared to 2018, according to CVoter predictions.