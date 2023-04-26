Making a poll promise in a 40-minute speech in Sringeri, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi announced 'Gruha Lakshmi Yojana', under which the woman head of every family in Karnataka would be provided Rs 2000 per month.

"Desh ka aur pradesh ka bhavishya banane wali mahilaye hi hoti hai...(women are the ones who make the future of the country and states)"

This was Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's message as she empathised with women at rallies in parts of Karnataka over two days as part of the party's election campaign. The move might be an attempt to woo women voters in the poll-bound state. However, the Congress leader clarified that the statements she made are not motivated by the upcoming elections.

While addressing women in Karnataka's Sringeri on Wednesday, Gandhi urged them to vote for the Congress, keeping in view their well-being and the future of their children.

"I know you work hard. You work in the fields, look after your kids, have to cook after getting back from work, manage household...your life is full of struggle," Priyanka Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Announcing the party's poll promise in a 40-minute speech in Sringeri, she unveiled 'Gruha Lakshmi Yojana', under which the woman head of every family in Karnataka would be provided Rs 2,000 per month, if the Congress comes to power in the state after assembly polls.

"What do you work for?" Gandhi asked. "You work for your future...to secure your children's future...and here, the government plays an important role...in understanding your needs," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi took the opportunity to highlight the difficulties faced by children and youth when it comes to seeking education and employment. Meanwhile, she hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ), saying the ruling party could have utilised the crores of rupees for Karnataka's development.

Gandhi said there are currently around 2.5 lakh vacant government posts and promised that the Congress will fill those posts if it returns to power in the state after winning May 10 election in Karnataka.

Earlier on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi delivered a speech during "Women Samvaad" organised in Hanur, Karnataka. There, she told women voters that this election will make the future of "your children and the youth". She added, "If anyone's life is a life of a struggler, it's yours (that of a woman)."

Among other promises, she said that under 'Yuva Nidhi Yojana', Congress would provide Rs 3000 monthly to graduate youths and Rs 1500 for diploma holders.

The Congress has long been focusing on wooing women voters in several other states. In Himachal Pradesh too, where elections were held only last year, the Congress had guaranteed monthly compensation of Rs 1,500 to Himachal's women aged between 18 and 60 years. Its poll pitch in Himachal was also focused on women's empowerment.

It was the Congress which had launched 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' (I’m a girl, I can fight) slogan and a flagship campaign ahead of the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Now, ahead of the Karnataka election, the Congress said on Tuesday it is committed to the protection and progress of the women of Karnataka, as it cited examples of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh to claim that it delivers on its promises.

"Our commitment to the women of Karnataka for their protection and progress: – Gruha Lakshmi: Rs 2000/month to women; Gruha Jyothi: 200 units/month free electricity; Yuva Nidhi: Rs 3000/month for unemployed graduates. Congress delivers on its promises-as we have done in RJ, CG, HP," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

There are a total 2.59 crore women voters in Karnataka, 2.62 crore male voters and 41,312 transgenders registered in the electoral roll. The voting for the Karnataka assembly elections will take place on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.