Karnataka election: Congress releases new candidate list, Jagadish Shettar to contest Hubli central

Former BJP leader Jagadish Shettar who joined the Congress after being denied ticket in the former party, has been fielded from Hubli-Dharwad central constituency.

The Congress has released another list of seven candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections to be held soon.

The Congress had released its first list of 125 candidates on March 25, followed by a second list of 42 candidates on April 6 and a third list of 43 candidates on April 15.

With this, the party has announced 217 candidates for the assembly elections that is to be held on May 10. The counting will be conducted on May 13.

BJP has so far announced 222 candidates for the 224-member assembly but has faced strong opposition from senior leaders who were denied ticket. Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi who were denied tickets from their respective constituencies later joined Congress and were given tickets.

