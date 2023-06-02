Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says govt will implement 5 election promises within 6 months

The five guarantees promised are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced to implement Congress’ five election guarantees within six months. The CM said the cabinet, during its second meeting, discussed all promises thoroughly and decided to roll them out in the present financial year “without any discrimination of caste or religion.”

Siddaramaiah added that the ‘Griha Jyoti’ guarantee, which will provide 200 units of free power, will come into force from Friday.