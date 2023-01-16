Karnataka election 2023: The Congress dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "to implement it (the Griha Laxmi yojana) in every BJP-ruled state instead of mocking & insulting the women".

The Congress announced its second "guarantee" of providing financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to "woman head of every household" under the "Griha Laxmi yojana" if the party rises to power in Karnataka in the upcoming state assembly elections. This came days after the party made a poll promise of providing 200 units of free electricity to the people of Karnataka if it wins the state poll slated this year in May-June.

"A new chapter of empowerment unfolds for women of Karnataka with Congress's Guarantee of Rs 2,000 every month for woman head of every household...," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said while addressing the 'Na Nayaki Convention' in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday. The Griha Laxmi yojana is part of a bigger scheme of 'Na Nayaki', she informed.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Under 'Griha Lakshmi Yojana, Rs 2,000/month (will be sent) directly to the account of female head of each family."

In the grand show, Priyanka Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar were seen holding a "cheque dated 1st July, 2023 in favour of “Women Head of Every Family” in Karnataka for ₹2,000 every month".

In a tweet, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "to implement it in every BJP-ruled state instead of mocking and insulting the women".

During her speech on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi urged Karnataka residents to "evaluate your life before voting" and accused the BJP of corruption in the state.

"I want to ask a question, under the BJP government, has your life become better? Did anything change in your life? Look at the past few years and evaluate your life before voting," Gandhi asked. She went on to say, "I have been told that situation in Karnataka is very bad. Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been lost You educate your children and this is what you get from politicians in power."

On January 11, the Congress has promised 200 units of free electricity "every month for all Kannadigas" if it comes into power in Karnataka after winning the 2023 state assembly elections. On the same day, the party launched its election campaign for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls. It began its statewide bus tour called 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' or the People's Voice Yatra. The Yatra was jointly led by DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.