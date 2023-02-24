Karnataka election: 10kg of free rice to BPL card holders is Congress's third poll promise

Karnataka election: "Congress has already shown commitment to a hunger-free Karnataka. We will continue to take firm steps in addressing hunger as a priority," the Karnataka Congress said in a tweet announcing the same.
The Karnataka Congress promised to provide 10 kg of free rice to everyone holding a BPL (Below Poverty Line) card. This is Congress's third poll promise in the poll-bound state. The first two were 200 units of free power every month and the second was Rs 2000 per month to every woman head of households in the state.
"Congress has already shown commitment to a hunger-free Karnataka. We will continue to take firm steps in addressing hunger as a priority," the Karnataka Congress said in a tweet announcing the same. Meanwhile, Congress leader DK Shivakumar exuded confidence, saying that his party will come to power in this year's polls.
Earlier, the Congress had released a 10-point manifesto for the coastal region of Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections.
The Karnataka elections are likely to be held in May this year, with a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
What BJP promises
Though the party has not released any manifesto as of now, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had promised to make Karnataka a corruption-free state and asked the people of poll-bound Karnataka to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
"We (BJP) will give such a government that it will rid Karnataka of corruption and make it a number one state in South India within five years," Shah said while addressing a public meeting in Sandur, a Congress stronghold.
Before this, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced the construction of a Ram Mandir in the Ramanagara district while presenting the state budget in the assembly on February 17.
Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa, who already announced his retirement from electoral politics, said earlier that he will honestly strive towards building the party and bring it to power till the last breath of his life.
(With inputs from agencies)
