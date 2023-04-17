Karnataka | Denied Congress ticket, Lingayat leader Nagaraja Gowda likely to contest as Independent candidate

Karnataka election | A local Congress Lingayat leader, Nagaraja Gowda, is likely to contest as an Independent candidate from Shikaripur.

Not just the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the Congress is also facing rebellion by some leaders over denial of ticket. A local Congress Lingayat leader, Nagaraja Gowda, is likely to contest as an Independent candidate from Shikaripur. He was reportedly denied the Congress ticket for Shikaripur constituency.

According to News 18 Kannada, Nagaraja Gowda alleged a "deal" between BJP veteran leader BS Yediyurappa and Karnataka Congress leaders. Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra has been fielded from Shikaripur or Shikaripura - a major town in the Shimoga district in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Congress fielded a Kuruba Goni Malatesh in Shikaripur. Last time, he lost to BSY by over 30,000 votes.

The revolt in Shimoga district erupted as local Congress wanted a Lingayat candidate against BSY’s son.

The development came as Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, who was denied a ticket by the party for the May 10 Assembly polls, resigned as member from the Karnataka Assembly on Sunday.

In poll-bound Karnataka, where caste is one of the crucial factors in deciding the outcome of elections, the influential Lingayat or Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is among others which hold key to the electoral outcome in Karnataka.

Lingayats are said to constitute about 17 per cent of Karnataka's population, and the community has dominance in as many as 100 out of total 224 constituencies, majority of these seats being in north Karnataka region, news agency PTI reported.

The voting for the high-octane Karnataka election will take place on May 10, while the results will be declared on May 13.