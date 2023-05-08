Karnataka election 2023 | Here's a look at how the Congress "teased" an issue and found themselves entangled involved in a row — with the BJP seemingly turning the tables on its opponent.

The Congress has had its fair share of controversies in this year's Karnataka elections. From the proposal to ban Bajrang Dal to protesting against the screening of the recently-released 'The Kerala Story' to making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in Karnataka — the Congress was at the centre of several controversies ahead of the polls.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, was actively involved in the banter, what comes to mind is whether the Congress' campaigning and attacking the BJP would backfire and cost them heavily in the upcoming elections. Here's a look at how the Congress "teased" an issue and found themselves entangled involved in a row — with the BJP seemingly turning the tables on its opponent.

1. The Bajrang Dal issue

In its manifesto, the Congress warned of banning Bajrang Dal if it comes to power in Karnataka after winning the upcoming elections. The party said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and the Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations," the Congress said in its manifesto.

The Congress' manifesto drew the BJP's ire soon after it was released. The BJP accused the Congress of "insulting" Lord Hanuman by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the Congress promise is an attempt to "save" the Popular Front of India, a Muslim outfit banned in the country. The BJP even started a "#HanumaBhaktModi" trend on Twitter, referring to Bjarang Bali who is also known as Hanuman in Hindu mythology.

Following the backlash, the Congress took course-correction measures. Going on the defensive, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar said it is not the power of a state government to ban an outfit but rather the Centre which bans outfits. Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerappa Moily said there was no suggestion before the party to ban Bajrang Dal if elected to power.

"There is no question of banning the Bajrang Dal if it plays by the rule book and behaves itself," Moily was quoted by PTI as saying on Friday.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar too toed the line and during a temple visit, promised to build a new Hanuman temple in the state if his party is voted to power, reports said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi also visited temples during the poll campaigning in the state.

2. The Kerala Story

Several Congress leaders and youth outfits in Kerala opposed the screening of the controversial multi-lingual movie 'The Kerala Story' which hit theatres across the country a few days ago. The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, revolves around the story of an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala who is converted to Islam and radicalised into joining the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Ahead of the movie's release, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit out at the makers of the movie "The Kerala Story", accusing them of indulging in "gross exaggeration" and "distortion" of the state's reality. On Sunday, Union minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at the opposition parties and said those who are opposing "The Kerala Story" film are supporters of the proscribed PFI and terror outfit ISIS.

Some BJP-ruled states made the movie tax-free and Uttar Pradesh BJP secretary Abhijat Mishra organised the screening of the controversial film "The Kerala Story" for around 80 college girls in the city. The move was criticised by opposition parties in the state.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress for its stand on the Hindi film 'The Kerala Story' and said, "'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. The Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank."

Even though the makers withdrew the claims of the film being the story of 32,000 girls from the teaser and changed it to that of three girls, the Congress was painted as supporter of such terror groups.

3. Lingayat CM

Congress found itself in another row after its top leader Siddaramaiah's "most corrupt Lingayat CM" remark. While BJP had declared that it would have a CM from the dominant Lingayat community, it was mostly sure that Congress would not go for the same, and so it started questioning and taunting the Congress over the matter.

When Siddaramaiah was asked by a journalist about whether Congress could have a Lingayat CM, he said: "There’s already a Lingayat CM who is the most corrupt”, apparently confirming what was well known but unsaid. BJP however lost no time in turning the remark on its head and attacking the Congress, saying this was an insult on the whole Lingayat community, which are numerically most significant in the Karnataka elections.

4. Row over remarks | 'Poisonous snake' Vs 'vishkanya' Vs 'nalayak'

The war of words between the BJP and the Congress is not new. The name-calling and controversial personal remarks have often landed parties and leaders in trouble. This time too, both the Congress and the BJP filed complaints with the Election Commission of India (EC) and sought action against each other.

'Poisonous snake'

While campaigning in Kalaburagi district in April, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi a "poisonous snake". Kharge was quoted by News 18 as saying, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake'. You might think it is poison or not. If you lick it, you are dead..."

Kharge issued a clarification on his remarks later. He said, "It was not meant for PM Modi, what I meant was BJP’s ideology is ‘like a snake’. I never said this personally for PM Modi, what I said was their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain."

'Nalayak beta'

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge had earlier dubbed PM Modi a 'nalayak' drawing the ire of BJP brass while the grand old party asserted that such a remark was never made by him.

Priyank had said, "When you (PM Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? "Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (You do not be afraid. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi)." "Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega? (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?)," he asked.

Reacting to the statement, BJP president JP Nadda said opposition leaders have been using such language against the Prime Minister to "please" their masters, a reference to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Mallikarjun Kharge stoutly defended his son and said he never made such comments. The Congress president said: "No. No. It is very wrong. He never said it. Don't put these words into his mouth. He attacked Parliament member (not Modi) who abused him. So, don't put these words into his mouth (saying it was meant) for Modi. I am sorry, everywhere this (misquoting) is going on purposely. He (Priyank) condemned it but still you people are asking."

5. Sonia Gandhi's 'sovereignty remark'

The Congress, referring to Gandhi's speech at a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday, said in a tweet that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas,' and also posted pictures of her speaking at the public meeting. The Congress' tweet read: "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

The BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Monday against Sonia Gandhi and requested the poll body to issue direction for the registration of an FIR against her over the use of the word "sovereignty".

Describing this statement as "shocking and unacceptable", Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed the complaint, said Gandhi has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take stringent action against her for making "such a statement."

Another complaint filed by BJP with the EC said: "Karnataka is a very important member state in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member state of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous and pernicious consequences."

Karandlaje, Convener of the BJP Election Management Committee, also requested the EC to issue directions to register an FIR against her and take exemplary punitive action.

The BJP was not far behind when it came to controversial statements.

'Vishkanya'

While hitting out at Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'poisonous snake' remark on PM Modi, Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal called UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya'.

A notice was issued to Yatnal, wherein, District Election Officer Koppal said, "A personal attack remark against a rival party leader is found to be made by you...which is in violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct."

'We don’t want even a single Muslim vote'

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said the party does not need Muslim votes to win the upcoming election in Karnataka. "We don’t want even a single Muslim vote," he was quoted by ANI as saying while speaking on the issue of religious conversion at a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting in Shivamogga on Monday.

Now, will these controversies and verbal attacks affect Congress's prospects in the Karnataka elections?

Experts remain divided over the question. While speaking with the Times of India, Sandeep Shastri, psephologist, recalled how the "chaiwallah" jibe on PM Modi had "transformed the face of Lok Sabha election campaign in 2014".

The report further quoted Professor Ravindra Reshme, a political analyst, as saying that even though Kharge "appeared to have crossed his party's Lakshman Rekha, he did well to contain the damage by quickly retracting.

(With inputs from PTI)