English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsBajrang Dal, Kerala Story, personal attacks | Will Congress' attacks on BJP misfire in Karnataka?

Bajrang Dal, Kerala Story, personal attacks | Will Congress' attacks on BJP misfire in Karnataka?

Bajrang Dal, Kerala Story, personal attacks | Will Congress' attacks on BJP misfire in Karnataka?
Read Time10 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Akriti Anand  May 8, 2023 8:24:58 PM IST (Updated)

Karnataka election 2023 | Here's a look at how the Congress "teased" an issue and found themselves entangled involved in a row — with the BJP seemingly turning the tables on its opponent.

The Congress has had its fair share of controversies in this year's Karnataka elections. From the proposal to ban Bajrang Dal to protesting against the screening of the recently-released 'The Kerala Story' to making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in Karnataka — the Congress was at the centre of several controversies ahead of the polls.

Catch full coverage of Karnataka election 2023 here
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, was actively involved in the banter, what comes to mind is whether the Congress' campaigning and attacking the BJP would backfire and cost them heavily in the upcoming elections. Here's a look at how the Congress "teased" an issue and found themselves entangled involved in a row — with the BJP seemingly turning the tables on its opponent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X