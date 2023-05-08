Karnataka election 2023 | Here's a look at how the Congress "teased" an issue and found themselves entangled involved in a row — with the BJP seemingly turning the tables on its opponent.

The Congress has had its fair share of controversies in this year's Karnataka elections. From the proposal to ban Bajrang Dal to protesting against the screening of the recently-released 'The Kerala Story' to making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in Karnataka — the Congress was at the centre of several controversies ahead of the polls.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, was actively involved in the banter, what comes to mind is whether the Congress' campaigning and attacking the BJP would backfire and cost them heavily in the upcoming elections. Here's a look at how the Congress "teased" an issue and found themselves entangled involved in a row — with the BJP seemingly turning the tables on its opponent.