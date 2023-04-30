Karnataka Election | BJP to lose control over southern state as Congress headed for clear majority, opinion poll suggests

An opinion poll conducted by ABP-CVoter has predicted a clear win for Congress forming government in the southern state. The incumbent government of Bharatiya Janata Party appears to lose big while JD(S) performance could be quite below the mark.

With the elections just around the corner, political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to woo voters, however, an opinion poll conducted by ABP-CVoter has predicted a clear win for Congress forming government in the southern state. The incumbent government of Bharatiya Janata Party appears to lose big while JD(S) performance could be quite below the mark.

ABP News, in association with CVoter, conducted an opinion poll by interviewing 17,772 voters in Karnataka ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on May 10th. According to the poll, out of the 224 assembly seats in the state, the Congress party is predicted to win between 107 to 119 seats, which is the maximum number of seats for any party. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is likely to get 74 to 86 seats, and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) is predicted to get between 23 to 35 seats.

The ruling party BJP is 5 percent behind the Congress in terms of vote share. It is seen projected to get 35 percent vote share while the opposition Congress appears to get 40 percent vote share. The others might get 8 percent vote share.

According to a poll, the Karnataka government's functioning is viewed negatively by a majority of the respondents. The opinion poll showed that only 29 percent of the people surveyed rated the government's functioning as "good," while 19 percent found it to be "average." A whopping 52 percent of the respondents rated the government's functioning as "bad."

The poll also highlighted the response from the voters about the performance of the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While CM Bommai performance needs improvement, the positive rating of the Prime Minister's work presents an opportunity for the ruling party to win the upcoming elections in the state.

As per the poll, 51 percent of the people surveyed rated the Chief Minister's work as "bad," while 24 percent found it to be "good." A total of 25 percent of the respondents rated the Chief Minister's work as "average."

On the other hand, the poll highlighted that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, enjoys significant popularity in Karnataka. The poll shows that 49 percent of the people surveyed rated the Prime Minister's work as "good," while 18 percent found it to be "average." A total of 33 percent of the respondents rated the Prime Minister's work as "bad."

In terms of the biggest issue facing Karnataka, the poll highlighted the need for the government to focus on addressing unemployment and improving basic amenities in the state.

As per the poll, 30 percent of the respondents feel that unemployment is the most significant problem. Basic amenities were the second biggest concern with 24 percent of the respondents identifying it as the biggest issue. Education was seen as a major concern by 14 percent of the respondents, while corruption was chosen by 13 percent of the people surveyed. Law and order was seen as a significant issue by only 3 percent of the respondents, with 16 percent of the people surveyed choosing other problems.

The voters of Karnataka believes that preferred Chief Ministerial candidate in the state is Siddaramaiah, with 41 percent of the people surveyed choosing him. Basavaraj Bommai, the current Chief Minister, was chosen by 31 percent of the respondents, while HD Kumaraswamy was chosen by 22 percent. DK Shivakumar and others received only 3 percent of the votes each.

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly are scheduled on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The opinion poll ahead of the elections shows an interesting outcome, however, amid the ongoing rallies and promises, it will be even more interesting to see how the results turn out.

Earlier, a pre-poll survey conducted by the Kannada outlet Eedina also predicted win for Congress in the upcoming elections. It indicated that the opposition appears to be headed for a clear and comfortable majority, which could be Congress’s best performance in the last three decades.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. As political parties and leaders engage in rallies and make promises to woo voters, the opinion poll and pre-poll surveys have hinted at a change in the state's regime. However, with the actual results yet to come, it remains to be seen which party will emerge victorious. All eyes are now on Karnataka as it prepares to elect its next government.