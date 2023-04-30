Karnataka Election | BJP to lose control over southern state as Congress headed for clear majority, opinion poll suggests

An opinion poll conducted by ABP-CVoter has predicted a clear win for Congress forming government in the southern state. The incumbent government of Bharatiya Janata Party appears to lose big while JD(S) performance could be quite below the mark.

ABP News, in association with CVoter, conducted an opinion poll by interviewing 17,772 voters in Karnataka ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on May 10th. According to the poll, out of the 224 assembly seats in the state, the Congress party is predicted to win between 107 to 119 seats, which is the maximum number of seats for any party. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is likely to get 74 to 86 seats, and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) is predicted to get between 23 to 35 seats.

The ruling party BJP is 5 percent behind the Congress in terms of vote share. It is seen projected to get 35 percent vote share while the opposition Congress appears to get 40 percent vote share. The others might get 8 percent vote share.