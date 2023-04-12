Karnataka BJP list | While supporters of two BJP MLAs protested in Belagavi, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi resigned from the primary membership of the BJP. Who are the key leaders in the BJP's first list and who has been pitted against Congress stalwarts? Know here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the Karnataka election that are due in May this year. The party included names of some key leaders — such as Basavaraj Bommai, CT Ravi and BY Vijayendra — in its first list. However, some leaders, who were denied a ticket, were left disgruntled. Overall, the list has named 189 candidates out of which 52 are new faces.

The friction and protest

"I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," Savadi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Besides, some reports claims that MLC R Shankar is likely to resign over ticket issue and contest as a independent candidate from Ranebennur.

More than 1200 party BJP workers have already quit the party after NR Ramesh failed to get a ticket for the Karnataka polls. NR Ramesh was eyeing a ticket from Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is also unhappy with the BJP as his name was dropped from the BJP's first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. Shettar is an influential figure in Hubballi and a key Lingayat leader. He was reportedly asked, "to make way for others and indicated he won't be given a ticket".

"Last six elections, I got elected with a margin of more than 21,000 votes. What are my minus points? I am very disappointed. I have already started campaigning in my constituency, and I will intensify it. There is no question of staying away from the election," he was quoted by NDTV as saying. He even told ANI that he will meet the party's national president JP Nadda. "I expect positive things will happen," he said.

However, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa assured that 99 percent Jagadish Shettar will be given an election ticket. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also maintained that "consensus is there in almost all areas" but he said a discussion will be held with those who disagree with the list.

"I am in constant contact with them. I have spoken to Laxman Savadi (State Vice president) and asked him not to take any hasty decision," Bommai said.

The BJP is yet to release the names of the remaining 34 candidates.

Why the delayed?

While the Congress, the JD(S) and the AAP release some of its candidate names earlier, the BJP's list was reportedly delayed over a difference of opinion between former Karnataka CM and key Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa (BSY) and another senior leader from the state, as well as a demand for tickets for all turncoat MLAs, News 18 reported.

As per media reports, the BJP high command faced the challenge of selecting the 'right' candidate for over 75 seats in Karnataka as a major difference of opinion on the choice of names given by Yediyurappa and another senior leader, along with heated exchanges.

Now that the BJP's first list is out, let's take a look at the composition of candidates:

1. While announcing the names, Arun Singh said 52 of the 189 candidates are new faces and eight are women. Among the candidates named in the first list, nine are doctors, five advocates, three academicians, one retired IAS officer, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees and eight social activists.

2. Thirty-two candidates belong to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 30 Scheduled Castes (SCs), 16 Scheduled Tribes (STs) and seven Kurba.

3. Nearly 51 candidates are from the politically influential Lingayat community and around 40 are from the Vokkaligas community, the Hindustan Times reported.

4. The first list of the BJP does not have a single Muslim candidate. When the question on the same, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, "There are many other seats, the party will take a call."

5. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will try to retain his Shiggaon constituency.

6. Karnataka Revenue Minister and BJP leader R Ashok will contest from Kanakapura, where he will fight against the Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. Ashok will also be in the fray from his stronghold Padmanabhanagar.

7. V Somanna, the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development of Karnataka is pitted against Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna. Somanna, who will also contest the Chamarajanagar seat, has been reportedly insisting high command give a ticket to his son Arun as well. Somanna is a Lingayat leader.

8. While no father-son duo featured in the first list, some close relatives have fielded – Ramesh Katti and Nikhil Katti, the Jarkiholi brothers Ramesh and Balachandra, Ratna Mamani, wife of the late BJP MLA Vishwanath Mamani. They are all fielded in the Belagavi region.

9. BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi will contest from the Chikmagalur constituency. State Minister B Sriramulu will contest from the Bellary Rural seat. BJP veteran and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will contest from his father's Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district.

10. Former government official LC Nagaraj, who was accused in the multi-crore Ponzi I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, has been fielded from Madhugiri in Tumkur.