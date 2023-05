Karnataka 360: BJP tsunami or Congress tide? Which 'way of water' will coastal region pick?

Although a BJP bastion, there is a close fight between the Congress and the BJP, with both the parties hoping that the winds will blow in their favour in coastal Karnataka region which covers Dakshin Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada

Karnataka Assembly elections have entered the final lap. The southern state has six regions and the elections in each region are also unique. As part of our special series, News18 reporters travelled to each of the six regions to gauge the pulse of the electorate and give a 360-degree view of which way the political wind is blowing.

Along the breezy beaches of coastal Karnataka , there is a sense of calm. However, beneath the exterior, coastal Karnataka has, over decades, seen a churn of communal politics and violence that has left the region polarised.