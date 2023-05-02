Karnataka 360: BJP tsunami or Congress tide? Which 'way of water' will coastal region pick?

7 Min(s) Read
Although a BJP bastion, there is a close fight between the Congress and the BJP, with both the parties hoping that the winds will blow in their favour in coastal Karnataka region which covers Dakshin Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada
Karnataka Assembly elections have entered the final lap. The southern state has six regions and the elections in each region are also unique. As part of our special series, News18 reporters travelled to each of the six regions to gauge the pulse of the electorate and give a 360-degree view of which way the political wind is blowing.
May 2, 2023
May 2, 2023
May 1, 2023
Apr 29, 2023
Along the breezy beaches of coastal Karnataka, there is a sense of calm. However, beneath the exterior, coastal Karnataka has, over decades, seen a churn of communal politics and violence that has left the region polarised.
The region has been divided over a series of volatile issues that have decided which party will gain ground. So far, communal politics, revenge killings and anti-incumbency have played a role, but this time, the issues are different – boycott of Muslim traders, hijab, halal and azaan rows. The political campaigns of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have refrained from the intense communal angle, instead focusing on the caste politics.