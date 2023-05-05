Karnataka election: Bengaluru's techies call for new government to address and tackle traffic, corruption

Contrary to the perception that tech professionals don't vote in large numbers, Pai noted that 2.5 to 3 lakh technology professionals get employed in Bengaluru every year, with half of them coming from outside the city.

Bengaluru’s techies are calling on the new government in Karnataka to prioritise solutions to the city's traffic and corruption issues. There is a strong need for easing traffic on high-density roads, completing the expansion of the metro rail network and deploying a large number of electric buses to improve public transport, an IT industry veteran said.

In an interview with PTI, Aarin Capital Chairman TV Mohandas Pai, expressed concern over the "growing" corruption in the state, stating that every successive government becomes more corrupt than the previous one.

He also noted that candidates in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka spend crores of rupees on their campaigns, which is a significant amount of money for a state.

Techies in Bengaluru are hoping for a new government that will address the city's biggest problem: mobility.

According to Pai, the completion and expansion of the metro rail network and deployment of electric buses would significantly improve public transport in the city. Pai also emphasized the need to decongest 12 high-density roads to ease traffic.

"We want the Metro to be completed and expand fast to 250 km, and we want at least 15,000 electric buses to improve public transport in Bengaluru ," he said.

Contrary to the perception that tech professionals don't vote in large numbers, Pai noted that 2.5 to 3 lakh technology professionals get employed in Bengaluru every year, with half of them coming from outside the city.

He acknowledged that it's challenging for many of them to change their registration and vote in Bengaluru due to bureaucratic hurdles.

"And for people to register here after coming from outside is very difficult, many of them say they are going to go back home in the next two or three years, why should we change our registration," Pai alleged.

Pai also acknowledged that there is a section of society disillusioned with politicians, who suffer from bad traffic and don't see hope for improvement.

He explained that politicians spend money to buy votes, and it's become increasingly common for candidates to spend Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore in each constituency, which amounts to a huge amount of money for a state.

When asked if he believes these figures, Pai responded that he does, and that "everybody is saying" the same thing.

"At least in Bengaluru they have to, and in some other constituencies, they have to (spend Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore). Everybody is saying," Pai said.

Voting will take place for the Karnataka election 2023 in a single-phased manner on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

