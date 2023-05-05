English
Karnataka election: Bengaluru's techies call for new government to address and tackle traffic, corruption

Contrary to the perception that tech professionals don't vote in large numbers, Pai noted that 2.5 to 3 lakh technology professionals get employed in Bengaluru every year, with half of them coming from outside the city.

Bengaluru’s techies are calling on the new government in Karnataka to prioritise solutions to the city's traffic and corruption issues. There is a strong need for easing traffic on high-density roads, completing the expansion of the metro rail network and deploying a large number of electric buses to improve public transport, an IT industry veteran said.

In an interview with PTI, Aarin Capital Chairman TV Mohandas Pai, expressed concern over the "growing" corruption in the state, stating that every successive government becomes more corrupt than the previous one.
He also noted that candidates in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka spend crores of rupees on their campaigns, which is a significant amount of money for a state.
