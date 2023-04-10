Amul vs Nandini, corruption, reservation and other issues that can impact Karnataka election

As Karnataka witnesses another protest over Amul Vs Nandini debate, here's a look at issues that can impact state elections next month:

As the Karnataka elections are around the corner, a new controversy has brewed over the entry of Amul into the market of Karnataka. Protests erupted in the state on Monday to oppose the sale of Amul products in Karnataka.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that his party wants "to protect" the farmers in the state. "We already have Nandini which is a better brand than Amul...We don't need any Amul...our water, our milk, and our soil is strong," Shivakumar was quoted by ANI as saying.

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai on the other hand accused the Congress and the JD(S) of "doing politics at the time of elections" and said, "Nandini is a very good brand of our state."

Impact of Amul Vs Nandini debate

This is the new debate that has sparked a war of words between Congress and the BJP in the state. The row started after dairy giant Amul tweeted stating that Gujarat-based Amul will start online deliveries in Bengaluru. Following this, the people of Karnataka supported their state-grown brand ‘Nandini’ and the #gobackAMUL hashtag started trending on Twitter.

Now, this controversy may not go down well with a section of the voters in the state. Farmers supplying milk to the Karnataka Milk Federation, which sells milk under the brand 'Nandini', have been given incentives by the Karnataka government. According to the Indian Express, the Karnataka government's incentive to milk producers adds up to about Rs 1,200 crore.

The report also quoted GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta as saying that the brand will be selling only through e-commerce and quick-commerce platform. "There's no question of competing with Nandini," he said.

The KMF has emerged as the second-largest milk producer in the country. Now, when former CM Siddaramaiah spoke about the possibility of merging the KMF with Amul, Kannadigas might perceive this as an attempt to "dilute their identity", India Today reported while citing political commentators.

The report said most milk producers come from the old Mysuru region, which is dominated by the Vokkaligas, where the JD(S) and the Congress have a stronghold. Meanwhile, the BJP has a stronghold in central Karnataka, where the Lingayats are dominant. Thus, the BJP is trying to make small of this issue in order to quell any fears among its voters.

Other issues in focus:

Corruption: The recent arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son in a bribery case has come as a setback for the BJP. Meanwhile, the Congress has built its campaign around the central theme of corruption, while pointing to various "scams" and a 40 percent commission charge by a contractors' body. The BJP has sought to counter the allegations by highlighting alleged corruption during previous Congress regimes.

Reservation: The Karnataka government's decision to scrap the 4 percent reservation for Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota triggered another controversy last month. The government decided to distribute this quota equally between the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities. Under the new plan, Muslims will be placed under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, and the internal reservation will be introduced for various Dalit communities under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Development: The BJP has focused its campaign on various development projects and social welfare initiatives taken up by the Narendra Modi and state governments while the Congress and JD(S) showcase their track record when they were in power.

Price rise: The Congress and the JD(S) are likely to continue to raise the issue of the "high" cooking gas and fuel prices while the BJP might focus on the government's management of the COVID pandemic, economic strides under the Modi government, and how India has become the world's fifth-largest economy.

Election promises: The pros and cons of election promises made by the ruling BJP, the Congress, and JD(S) will come under close scrutiny. The BJP has alleged that the Congress does not honour its poll promises while the latter is likely to attack the ruling party over lack of sufficient job creation in the country.

Clear mandate: All three key political parties — BJP, Congress, and JD(S) — will emphasize the need to have a clear mandate and put a stop to a trend of "fractured verdict" in the last couple of elections.

Caste politics: Parties will try to win over various castes, and consolidating their vote base will be among the key agendas of the contending parties. While the BJP is focusing on getting Vokkaliga support in the old Mysuru region, the Congress wants to increase its tally in Lingayat-dominated constituencies.

Communalism: The Congress has accused the BJP of raking up divisive issues with an eye on the elections like Hijab, Halal, Azan, and Tipu Sultan, while the BJP has charged the Congress with indulging in minority appeasement politics. The verbal wars are expected to intensify during the campaign.

Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi factor: The Congress will target the Prime Minister on various issues like Adani row, democracy, free speech, and authoritarianism. The BJP, on its part, will attack Rahul Gandhi for his alleged anti-India remarks on foreign soil, and his comments against Hindutva icon VD Savarkar, among other things.

Dynasty politics: The BJP is expected to target the Congress and the JD(S) on dynasty politics.

The voting in Karnataka election will take place on May 10, while the results will be declared on May 13.

(With inputs from PTI)