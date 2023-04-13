Karnataka election: Amid family feud over Hassan seat, JDS' Gowda may field daughter-in-law from Chamaraja

JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda's sons — HD Kumaraswamy and HD HD Revanna fighting — have been engaged in an open fight over the candidate for Hassan seat - a JDS stronghold.
JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda might field his elder daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna from the Chamaraja seat in the Mysore city of Karnataka, News 18 Kannada reported on Thursday. The report came amid the ongoing rift in the Gowda family over the Hassan constituency — a JD(S) stronghold.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Gowda's sons — HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna — have been engaged in an open fight in the backdrop of the Karnataka elections slated for May 10. While Revanna supports his wife’s wish to contest from the JDS stronghold, Kumaraswamy is against it and said a “loyal party worker" will enter the fray.
Bhavani Revanna is the wife of HD Kumaraswamy’s elder brother and former Minister HD Revanna. She has the backing of her husband and son Prajwal and Suraj Revanna, who are members of Lok Sabha from Hassan and an MLC respectively. Bhavani was a former Hassan zilla panchayat member, News 18 reported.
While Kumaraswamy had earlier said that there is no change in his stand on the Hassan issue, he added that Deve Gowda, the former prime minister, will decide on the issue considering public and party workers’ opinions.
According to reports, Kumaraswamy seems to be keen on fielding HP Swaroop, a former Hassan zilla panchayat vice-president and son of former MLA late HS Prakash, from Hassan. Hassan is the home district of Deve Gowda.
ALSO READ | Karnataka Election 2023: Kumaraswamy says 'Shakunis' brainwashing his brother over Hassan seat
Meanwhile, there are speculations that Bhavani would contest as an Independent candidate from Hassan if she is denied a ticket from the party.
Amid this family feud, Senior Gowda is now planning to field Bhavani Revanna from the Chamaraja seat - which is a Vokkaliga majority seat. The Vokkaliga community has largely favoured the JD(S) as a party and forms a critical part of the election voting pattern.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded L Nagendra from this constituency. The voting for the Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!