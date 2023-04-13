Karnataka election: Amid family feud over Hassan seat, JDS' Gowda may field daughter-in-law from Chamaraja

JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda's sons — HD Kumaraswamy and HD HD Revanna fighting — have been engaged in an open fight over the candidate for Hassan seat - a JDS stronghold.

JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda might field his elder daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna from the Chamaraja seat in the Mysore city of Karnataka, News 18 Kannada reported on Thursday. The report came amid the ongoing rift in the Gowda family over the Hassan constituency — a JD(S) stronghold.

Gowda's sons — HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna — have been engaged in an open fight in the backdrop of the Karnataka elections slated for May 10. While Revanna supports his wife’s wish to contest from the JDS stronghold, Kumaraswamy is against it and said a “loyal party worker" will enter the fray.

Bhavani Revanna is the wife of HD Kumaraswamy’s elder brother and former Minister HD Revanna. She has the backing of her husband and son Prajwal and Suraj Revanna, who are members of Lok Sabha from Hassan and an MLC respectively. Bhavani was a former Hassan zilla panchayat member, News 18 reported.

While Kumaraswamy had earlier said that there is no change in his stand on the Hassan issue, he added that Deve Gowda, the former prime minister, will decide on the issue considering public and party workers’ opinions.

According to reports, Kumaraswamy seems to be keen on fielding HP Swaroop, a former Hassan zilla panchayat vice-president and son of former MLA late HS Prakash, from Hassan. Hassan is the home district of Deve Gowda.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Bhavani would contest as an Independent candidate from Hassan if she is denied a ticket from the party.

Amid this family feud, Senior Gowda is now planning to field Bhavani Revanna from the Chamaraja seat - which is a Vokkaliga majority seat. The Vokkaliga community has largely favoured the JD(S) as a party and forms a critical part of the election voting pattern.