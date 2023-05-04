Karnataka Election: 22% of candidates face criminal charges, nearly 600 crorepatis in the fray

The ADR report analysed self-sworn affidavits of 2,586 of the 2,615 candidates and found over 30 percent candidates from BJP and Congress faced serious criminal charges.

At least 55 percent of candidates of Congress and 43 percent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party contesting the Karnataka Assembly election have criminal cases pending against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Karnataka Election Watch. The report, released on Wednesday, also showed that 34 percent of JD(S) candidates also face criminal charges.

Overall, at least 22 percent of the candidates face criminal cases and 16 percent have serious criminal cases against them.

The report analysed self-sworn affidavits filed by 2,586 of the 2,615 candidates contesting in the May 10 election.

The report also revealed that there has been an increase in the number of crorepati candidates as compared to the 2018 elections.

Criminal Cases

As per the report, out of the 2,586 candidates, about 581 or 22 percent of candidates have declared criminal cases, which was higher than 391, 15 percent of the 2,560 candidates who contested in the 2018 elections.

This year, about 404 or 16 percent of the candidates have declared serious criminal cases, which is also up from 254 or 10 percent as seen in 2018.

Party Wise Data

At least 55 percent of candidates fielded by Congress and 43 percent of candidates from the BJP have criminal cases against them. About 34 percent of JD (S) candidates and 23 percent of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates also face criminal charges.

The report also highlighted that about 31 percent of candidates from Congress and 30 percent from the BJP face non-bailable offences, including electoral offences, assault, kidnap, murder, rape, crimes against women and offences related to lose to the exchequer.

The ADR report mentioned that out of the total candidates, about 49 are facing charges related to crimes against women.

One candidate is facing rape charges and about eight candidates have been charged with murder while 35 candidates have been charged with attempted murder.

“The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in a selection of candidates in the Karnataka Assembly Elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 22 percent candidates with criminal cases,” the report said.

Red Alert Constituencies

The ADR report declared a total of 111 out of the 224 constituencies (nearly 50 percent) as ‘red alert’ constituencies, where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases registered against them.

The number of red alert constituencies in 2018 was just 56 (25 percent).

Gender disparity

Despite parties announcing schemes for women empowerment in their manifestos, only 7 percent of the candidates in the 2023 Karnataka polls are women, which is one percent lower than in the 2018 elections.

The report highlighted that the Nationalist Congress Party has fielded the highest number of women candidates, around 22 percent, while the BJP and the Congress have 5 percent of women candidates each.

Jump in the number of ‘Crorepatis’

The report also mentioned that the share of crorepati candidates has jumped from 18 percent to 23 percent in 2023 as compared to 2018.

About 592 candidates have declared assets of more than Rs 5 crore as against 447 in 2018.

Candidates with assets in the range of Rs 2-5 crore have also increased from 252 to 272.

Almost 97 percent of the candidates from Congress and 96 percent of candidates from the BJP have declared assets of over 1 crore, the report added.

According to the election watchdog, 82 percent of candidates from the JD(S) and 51 percent of candidates from AAP have declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore.