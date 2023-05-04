English
Karnataka Election: 22% of candidates face criminal charges, nearly 600 crorepatis in the fray

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 11:58:34 AM IST (Published)

The ADR report analysed self-sworn affidavits of 2,586 of the 2,615 candidates and found over 30 percent candidates from BJP and Congress faced serious criminal charges.

At least 55 percent of candidates of Congress and 43 percent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party contesting the Karnataka Assembly election have criminal cases pending against them, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Karnataka Election Watch. The report, released on Wednesday, also showed that 34 percent of JD(S) candidates also face criminal charges.

Overall, at least 22 percent of the candidates face criminal cases and 16 percent have serious criminal cases against them.
The report analysed self-sworn affidavits filed by 2,586 of the 2,615 candidates contesting in the May 10 election.
