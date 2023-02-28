Karnataka election 2023: Yediyurappa assures of Lingayats' support, says BJP never neglected me

Karnatala election 2023: In an interview with News 18, BS Yediyurappa said that the decision on the chief ministerial face for the BJP e finally lay in the hands of the high command and the party elders will follow their advice.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured that the Lingayat community is supporting him and reiterated that he hasn't been neglected by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an exclusive interview with News 18 on Tuesday, Yediyurappa said he is confident of convincing the community to continue its support for the party.

His statement came just a few months ahead of the Karnataka Assembly poll 2023. Elections to the 224-seat state are likely to be held in May this year.

When Yediyurappa stepped down as the Karnataka chief minister in July 2021, it rumours that he was forced to do so by the BJP central leadership. However, he reiterated in the interview that it was his personal decision to retire as an MLA.

"Give me one example of it (being sidelined). The Centre has given me a lot of importance. I am on the core committee and the election committee. PM Modi has a lot of faith in me. So where is the question of neglecting Yediyurappa?" he was quoted by News 18 as saying.

On wooing Lingayats, Yediyurappa said the BJP will work towards convincing the Lingayat community. "Whatever their demands are, we will try and solve them. 101 percent they are with us and I also request the Lingayat community to support us to come back to power," he said.

The relationship between the Lingayats and the BJP has strained over the past few years due to the issue of reservation and separate religious status.

"I am saying this repeatedly, the Lingayats are supporting me wholeheartedly and the BJP has not neglected me. Any decision that I have taken is my personal decision," he clarified.

On the question of who is the chief ministerial face for the BJP this time, Yediyurappa said that the decision finally lay in the hands of the high command and the party elders will follow their advice.

The 79-year-old veteran leader, who has already announced his retirement from electoral politics, had said in Karnataka Assembly last week there is no question of him sitting at home, and that he will tour the state and campaign for the party and its candidates.