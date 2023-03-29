Breaking News
Decks cleared for Zee-Sony merger
Karnataka election 2023 full schedule: Voting to be held on May 10, results on May 13

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 29, 2023 12:41:32 PM IST (Updated)

Karnataka election 2023 | The voting will be held in a single phase. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24. Check full schedule here

The Election Commission of India announced election schedule for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 on Wednesday. The voting for the 224 seats will take place in a single phases on May 10. The votes will be counted on May 13 and the results will be announced thereafter. The elections are being held in Karnataka as the term of the 224-member assembly ends on May 24. A chief minister needs to be sworn in before this date.

Here's the full schedule of Karnataka Election 2023:
Poll eventsDate
Date of issue of gazette notificationApr-13
Last date if making nominationsApr-20
Date for scrutiny of nominationsApr-21
Last date of withdrawal of candidatureApr-24
Date of votingMay-10
Date of counting of votesMay-13
Date before with elections shall be completedMay-15
Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the assembly currently has 121 MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Congress has 70 and JD(S) has 30 seats. In 2018 Karnataka election, the BJP had won 104 seats of the 223 seats it had contested. The Congress won 78 seats and the JD(S) had won 37 seats.
ALSO READ| Karnataka election 2023: In a first, vote-from-home facility for senior citizens and PwD voters announced
The BJP, which emerged as the largest party, formed the government under the leadership of Yediyurappa despite the Congress and JD(S) post-result alliance having a majority. Yediyurappa had then resigned 10 minutes before the trust vote. The Congress-JD(S) coalition stormed to power with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister.
However, after 14 months, the turmoil started again when 16 legislators from the ruling coalition resigned within a span of two days. HD Kumarasamy lost the trust vote and BS Yediyurappa again took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2019.
First Published: Mar 29, 2023 12:05 PM IST
X