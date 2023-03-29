Karnataka election 2023 full schedule: Voting to be held on May 10, results on May 13

Karnataka election 2023 | The voting will be held in a single phase. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24. Check full schedule here
The Election Commission of India announced election schedule for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 on Wednesday. The voting for the 224 seats will take place in a single phases on May 10. The votes will be counted on May 13 and the results will be announced thereafter. The elections are being held in Karnataka as the term of the 224-member assembly ends on May 24. A chief minister needs to be sworn in before this date.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Hefty health insurance premiums worrying you? Avail these discounts to reduce cost
Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Political Potpourri: Election 2024 — wither opposition unity as Mamata-Akhliesh tango chart a different course
Mar 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Aluminium — a leader's take on exploring its potential to make it a green metal
Mar 29, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
After economic and political crisis, Pakistan hit by dissent in judiciary
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Here's the full schedule of Karnataka Election 2023:
|Poll events
|Date
|Date of issue of gazette notification
|Apr-13
|Last date if making nominations
|Apr-20
|Date for scrutiny of nominations
|Apr-21
|Last date of withdrawal of candidature
|Apr-24
|Date of voting
|May-10
|Date of counting of votes
|May-13
|Date before with elections shall be completed
|May-15
Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the assembly currently has 121 MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Congress has 70 and JD(S) has 30 seats. In 2018 Karnataka election, the BJP had won 104 seats of the 223 seats it had contested. The Congress won 78 seats and the JD(S) had won 37 seats.
ALSO READ| Karnataka election 2023: In a first, vote-from-home facility for senior citizens and PwD voters announced
The BJP, which emerged as the largest party, formed the government under the leadership of Yediyurappa despite the Congress and JD(S) post-result alliance having a majority. Yediyurappa had then resigned 10 minutes before the trust vote. The Congress-JD(S) coalition stormed to power with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister.
However, after 14 months, the turmoil started again when 16 legislators from the ruling coalition resigned within a span of two days. HD Kumarasamy lost the trust vote and BS Yediyurappa again took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2019.
First Published: Mar 29, 2023 12:05 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!