Karnataka election 2023: BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad denied ticket, supporters stage protest

Supporters of BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad protested Tuesday night in Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi after the party allegedly denied a ticket to him. A video of the protest was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Supporters of BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad last night protested in Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi over ticket being denied to him. Chikka Revana who joined the BJP recently got the ticket from the constituency.#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/oLu2F2AcI4— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Chikka Revana, who joined the BJP recently, was given the poll ticket from the constituency.

The BJP released it first list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka election 2023 on Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was fielded from his traditional Shiggaon constituency and party strongman B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra will contest from Shikaripura constituency.

Announcing the names at a press conference in Delhi on Monday, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said 52 of the 189 candidates are new faces and eight women. Thirty-two of the candidates belong to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 30 Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 16 Scheduled Tribes (STs).