Ranibennur constituency watch | INC's Prakash Koliwad leads, BJP's Arunkumar Guttur trails

Indian National Congress' Prakash Koliwad is leading with 23,685 votes, followed by Bharatiya Janata Party's Arunkumar Guttur.

Ranibennur (General) is a constituency for the state Assembly situated in the Mumbai Karnataka region. The semi-urban constituency is a part of the Haveri constituency. As of noon, Indian National Congress' Prakash Koliwad is leading with 40,525 votes, followed by Bharatiya Janata Party's Arunkumar Guttur with 33,416 votes.

The constituency has 2,23,209 voters in total. The number of male voters are 1,14,468, while female voters are 1,08,729, and 12 voters identify as other. The constituency has a Scheduled Caste population of 11.2 percent, and scheduled tribe population of 7.9 percent. Ranibennur has an approximate literacy rate of 77 percent.

R Shankar of Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate Bheemappa Koliwad by a margin of over 4,000 votes. Shankar secured 35.7 percent of the total votes polled.