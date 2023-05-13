The Congress party has attributed its success in the 2023 Karnataka election to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, declaring it the "clear winner" in the clash of narratives between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nationwide foot march.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30, 2022, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. Over the course of 27 days, the yatra covered a distance of more than 500 km and passed through several districts and constituencies.

Rahul Gandhi traversed seven districts — Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur — covering a total of 51 constituencies of Karnataka's 224-seat Assembly. The Congress secured a victory in 39 of them.

The Congress won in three — Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet and Kollegal (SC) — out of four constituencies in the Chamarajanagar district, losing to the BJP in Hennur.

In Mysore, the Congress secured a victory in eight seats — Chamaraja, Heggadadevankote (ST), Krishnarajanagara, Nanjangud (SC), Narasimharaja, Piriyapatna, T Narasipur (SC) and Varuna. It lost three out of a total of 11 seats; Chamundeshwari and Hunsur to JD(S) and Krishnaraja to the BJP.

Out of the seven constituencies in Mandya, the Congress party won five: Maddur, Malavalli (SC), Mandya, Nagamangala and Srirangapatna. It lost Krishnarajpet to the JD(S) and Melukote to SKPA.

Out of Tumkur's 11 seats, the Congress obtained a majority in eight: Gubbi, Korategere (SC), Kunigal, Madhugiri, Pavagada (SC), Sira, Tiptur and Tumkur City. It lost in Chikkanayakanahalli and Turuvekere to JD(S) and Tumkur Rural to BJP.

In Chitradurga, the Congress came out on top in all except one. It won five seats — Challakere (ST), Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga and Molakalmuru (ST) — but lost Holalkere (SC) to BJP.

Bellary saw Congress emerge victorious in all five of its constituencies: Bellary (ST), Bellary City, Kampli (ST), Sandur (ST) and Siruguppa (ST).

Finally, in Raichur, the Tricolour party bagged five out of seven seats, securing representation in Manvi (ST), Maski (ST), Raichur, Raichur Rural (ST) and Sindhanur. It lost two seats: Devadurga (ST) to JD(S) and Lingsugur (SC) to BJP.

The yatra witnessed massive crowds during its journey, with people from all walks of life joining in. While its electoral impact was initially questioned, many within the party now believe that it played a critical role in boosting the Congress' prospects in the state.

Congress leaders attribute victory to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, the two Congress candidates vying for a chief ministerial role, thanked senior AICC leaders and the Gandhi family for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, claiming it united the people of Karnataka.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attributed the Karnataka victory to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The result of the atmosphere that was seen in Karnataka during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, clearly shows in Karnataka election results... This will be repeated in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana," Gehlot proclaimed.

Jairam Ramesh, the party's general secretary, described the yatra as a "sanjeevini" (a life-giving herb) for the party, energising the organisation and fostering unity and solidarity among leaders and workers.

He made a similar reassurance on May 12 , a day before votes were counted and results were announced.

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress' media and publicity department, emphasised that the yatra focused on local issues that affected the everyday lives of people, rejecting PM Modi's "divisive and hate-filled" narrative during the Karnataka campaign.

He highlighted how the visuals of Rahul Gandhi delivering a speech amidst the rain left a lasting impression on people's minds.

Khera attributed the Congress ' successful performance in Karnataka to the yatra's resonating message nationwide and the effective poll campaigns led by Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress leader viewed this "big win" as holding significant meaning for the country, representing the nation's yearning for unity and rejection of divisive forces.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed highlighted the significant difference made by the Bharat Jodo Yatra , citing Rahul Gandhi's Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign, where he walked approximately 3,000 km over three months.

