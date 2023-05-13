English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsDecoding the success: Did the Bharat Jodo Yatra seal the deal for Congress' victory in Karnataka

Decoding the success: Did the Bharat Jodo Yatra seal the deal for Congress' victory in Karnataka

Decoding the success: Did the Bharat Jodo Yatra seal the deal for Congress' victory in Karnataka
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 5:52:52 PM IST (Published)

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30, 2022, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. Over the course of 27 days, the yatra covered a distance of more than 500 km and passed through several districts and constituencies.

The Congress party has attributed its success in the 2023 Karnataka election to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, declaring it the "clear winner" in the clash of narratives between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nationwide foot march.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30, 2022, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. Over the course of 27 days, the yatra covered a distance of more than 500 km and passed through several districts and constituencies.
Rahul Gandhi traversed seven districts — Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur — covering a total of 51 constituencies of Karnataka's 224-seat Assembly. The Congress secured a victory in 39 of them.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X