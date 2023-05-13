Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30, 2022, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. Over the course of 27 days, the yatra covered a distance of more than 500 km and passed through several districts and constituencies.

The Congress party has attributed its success in the 2023 Karnataka election to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, declaring it the "clear winner" in the clash of narratives between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nationwide foot march.

