In Karnataka, PM Modi says Congress opposing 'The Kerala Story' as it is 'standing with terror tendencies'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition Congress on Friday for its stand on Hindi film 'The Kerala Story' as BJP's political campaign picks up for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election. As per PM Modi, Congress is 'standing with terror tendencies'.

"The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank," he said in Karnataka's Ballari.

“Terrorism has taken a new form now. Apart from using weapons and bombs, they are working towards making the society hollow from inside out. 'The Kerala Story' movie has exposed this new face of terrorism. The Congress has kneeled down before the terror outfits when in power. We have suffered because of the violence for very long and the Congress never protected this country from terrorism. Can the Congress protect Karnataka?.”

Earlier in the day, Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story' rejecting the fact that the movie could create sectarianism and conflict in the society.

The film hit the theatres today and created controversy for its theme on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

A key face for BJP in its Karnataka campaign, PM Modi has been widely holding rallies and roadshows across the state ahead of the assembly elections on May 10. The result is scheduled to be declared on May 13.