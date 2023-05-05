English
In Karnataka, PM Modi says Congress opposing 'The Kerala Story' as it is 'standing with terror tendencies'

By Sangam Singh  May 5, 2023 4:38:11 PM IST (Updated)

"The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank," PM Modi said in Karnataka's Ballari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition Congress on Friday for its stand on Hindi film 'The Kerala Story' as BJP's political campaign picks up for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election. As per PM Modi, Congress is 'standing with terror tendencies'.

"The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank," he said in Karnataka's Ballari.
PM Modi also lauded the film for exposing the new form and evolving nature of terrorism in the society.
