Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath among BJP's Star Campaigners, full list here

The party has added several other prominent leaders to the list of star campaigners, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitaraman, Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of star campaigners containing 40 names for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday. The list includes some of the most prominent names in the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

Apart from these leaders, the BJP has also included the current Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, and former CM BS Yediyurappa, among star campaigners, who will be taking part in the election campaign for the party in the run-up to May 10 polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party releases list of star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are among those who will be campaigning in the state pic.twitter.com/8DW3qereia— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

Along with them, the party has added several other prominent leaders to the list of star campaigners, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitaraman, Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as well as Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis is also on the list.

ALSO READ |

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel is also among the star campaigners of the party.

Additionally, the list also includes DV Sadananda Gowda, KS Eshwarappa, M Govind Karjol, R Ashok, K Annamalai, Arun Singh, DK Aruna, CT Ravi, Prabhakar Kore, Shobha Karandlaje, A Narayanaswamy, Bhagavanth Khuba, Arvinda Limbavali, B Sriramulu, Kota Srinivasa Poojari, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Dr Umesh Jadhav, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, N Ravikumar, GV Rajesh, Jaggesh, Shruthi, and Thara Anuradha.

The BJP released its third list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on Monday. The ruling party in the state has already released two lists of candidates. The first list contained 189 candidates, while the second list mentioned the names of 23 seats.

The BJP’s task to retain power in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections just got harder with the recent resignation of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, an influential Lingayat leader, who has joined Congress. Adding to BJP's woes, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, another Lingayat strongman, has also switched sides to Congress. Shettar is known to have a significant following in the Lingayat community and his exit could have an impact on 18 to 20 seats in the state.

The polling for all 224 seats in the state will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. Ahead of the polls, the corruption charges against the incumbent government and the exit of some veteran leaders could pose a challenge for the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly election.