Karnataka election LIVE | Bajrang Dal leaders burn Congress's manifesto over promise to ban outfit in state

Karnataka Election updates | P Chidambaram reacts to row over Congress manifesto
Reacting to Bajrand Dal leaders' protest over the Congress manifesto, Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "When did 'Bajrang Dal' become 'Bajrang Bali'? The BJP has a special talent to twist words and facts. Those who find fault with the Congress Manifesto should at least read the words of the Manifesto without distorting the words." BJP and Bajrang Dal leaders protest over the Congress' proposal to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal if it comes to power.
Karnataka Election News: PM Modi to be in poll-bound state from May 5 to May 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s will address public meetings in Bellary and Tumkur on May 5. He is likely to stay in Bangalore on May 5 and conduct two roadshows in the city on May 6, News 18 reported. While one road show will be of approximately 8km, the other will be of about 30km.(Second longest after Gujarat’s 50km). PM Modi will hold four public meetings in four parts of Karnataka on May 7.
Karnataka election LIVE updates | Bajrang Dal holds protest near Congress office, here's why
Leaders of the Bajrang Dal burnt the Karnataka Congress manifesto on Tuesday to protest against the party's proposal to ban the outfit on the lines of PFI. The protest was held near the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. The leaders demanded that the party withdraw its promise of banning the outfit if voted to power in Karnataka. The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).
VHP leaders was quoted by PTI as saying the Bajrang Dal is "the pride of the country" and if the Congress does not change its Karnataka poll manifesto to withdraw the promise, a massive countrywide agitation will be launched.
Taking serious exception to Congress promising in its manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka if voted to power in the state, the outfit's national convener Neeraj Douneriya alleged that the party is doing politics of hate and seeking to get minority votes. He said Bajrang Dal, the Vishva Hindu Parishad's youth wing, has for many years protected lakhs of cows from being slaughtered and the organisation saves lives of people regardless of their religion and caste by donating blood.
Many BJP leaders changed their display picture on social media accounts to pics of 'Bajrang Bali'.