Speaking to reporters on Thursday, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy claimed several leaders will join the party tomorrow and that BJP's Doddappa Gowda Patil Naribol's name is final. The party is keen on winning over 13 percent of seats in the Karnataka Assembly, he added.

Many leaders will join the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) tomorrow, party leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Thursday. The party will also release a second list of candidates on Friday.

JD(S) released its first list of 93 candidates on April 6. Voting in Karnataka will take place in a single-phased manner on May 10 and results are expected on May 13.

Founded by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, the JD(S) party is hoping to play kingmaker in the state's upcoming election.

"We are keen to win 30 to 40 seats in Uttara Karnataka. I will release the second list of candidates tomorrow," Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) has been in the news this past week due to the ongoing rift in the party's found family over the Hassan constituency — patriarch HD Deve Gowda's home district and a JD (S) stronghold.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, party president Deve Gowda's grandson, will contest from the Rama Nagar constituency as was disclosed in the first list of candidates.

Kumaraswamy's news about new entrants to the JD(S) comes soon after the BJP's list of candidates has left several leaders, who were denied a ticket, disgruntled.

One such instance was the resignation of MP Kumaraswamy, a BJP MLA from the Mudigere constituency who was denied a ticket by the saffron party for the upcoming election.