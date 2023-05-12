Karnataka election Highlights | JDS will disintegrate...no scope for coalition government, says Jairam Ramesh

Karnataka Election LIVE | Congress will win atleats 141 seats, claims DK Shivakumar
Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Friday said that the party will win at least 141 seats and form a majority government. "I don’t trust exit polls. I have trust in 141 seats. Our sample size is much bigger. Exit poll sample size is small. There is a major wave in favour of the Congress..I am not disputing the exit polls showing results in our favour. I thank them but we will get a clear majority. This is my firm belief." he said.
Karnataka election LIVE | Jairam Ramesh says "Delhi's door is open for Congress in 2024" after BJP's defeat
"Congress' victory in Karnataka is PM Modi's defeat because no one campaigned in Karnataka except him. After (BJP's) Karnataka's defeat, Delhi's door is open for Congress in 2024," said Jairam Ramesh.
Karnataka election LIVE | No scope for coalition government this time: Jairam Ramesh
"I am absolutely sure that JDS will disintegrate… This time I do not think that there is any scope for a coalition government with JDS," Jairam Ramesh added.
Karnataka election LIVE | Congress is guaranteed to win, says Jairam Ramesh
"During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we were there for 27 days in Karnataka and visited 7 districts. We don’t have any doubt. We will get majority votes. We have promised 5 guarantees in our manifesto, and because of these guarantees Congress is guaranteed to win," says Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications.
Karnataka election LIVE | DK Shivakumar bats for CM post? Congress leader says he worked hard as KPCC chief
In a video shared by News 18, DK Shivakumar said he as worked hard as the KPCC chief. "I haven't slept and have not let other sleep," he said.
Karnataka election LIVE | CM Bommai and other BJP leaders hold key meeting
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders hold a key meeting at former CM BS Yediyurappa's residence in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar says he doen't 'have any backup plan'
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar the exit polls have their own theory. "We don't go by those samples, my sample size is too high and in that, we will have a comfortable majority. I do not know about JD(S), let them take their own call. I don't have any backup plan, my only plan is that Congress party will come to power," he added.
Karnataka election 2023 LIVE | DK Shivakumar at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar reached party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Bengaluru.
Karnataka election LIVE | BJP has admitted its defeat, says Congress' Surjewala
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "I want to thank the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka who have voted for the Congress. Let us wait till tomorrow, till the results are out. The BJP has admitted their defeat. Congress party will form the government and we will serve the people of Karnataka."
Karnataka election LIVE | Results to be declared tomorrow, counting to begin 8 am
The Karnataka election results 2023 will declared on Saturday, May 13. Majority of the exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in the state.
Karnataka Election Results LIVE | When and where to track?
One can tack the Karnataka Election Results on CNBC-TV18.com. One can also follow CNBC-TV18 Twitter handle for live updates. The Election Commission will also be updating its website with latest results.
Karnataka election LIVE | Congress summons 'leading' candidates amid fear of poaching
The Congress has asked its candidates to reach Bengaluru and stay at a particular place until the government is formed, News 18 reported. The precautionary move comes ahead of the counting day on Saturday, May 13.
Karnataka election 2023 LIVE | EC rejects Congress' charge that EVMs used were earlier deployed in South Africa
The Election Commission of India has dismissed the Congress’ concerns about EVMs used in Karnataka having been deployed in South Africa, which does not even use EVMs. The ECI asked the Congress to ensure such sources of false information with serious potential of rumor-mongering are publicly exposed and brought to justice. The ECI said the Congress specifically knew that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs are being used in Karnataka
Karnataka election LIVE | Will there be a post-poll alliance? JDS to go with...
News agency IANS reported that during the campaigning for the Karnataka, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy claimed that both the national parties -- BJP and Congress -- will have to come to his doors after the elections. Sources told IANS that after getting reports from the party workers on ground, Kumaraswamy boarded a flight to Singapore and is handling the negotiations from there with the national parties. They further claimed that the JD(S) has "decided to go with the Congress as per the wishes of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and his son Kumaraswamy will become the Chief Minister", it further said.
Karnataka election 2023 Live Updates | BJP, Congress and JDS headed for their next move
A few exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the state, while others gave an edge to the Congress over the BJP. India Today-Axis My India exit polls suggested a clear win for the congress, while other said the Congress is likely to be near the majority mark. With this, key political parties in the state have started gearing for the election results which are to be announced on Saturday. Amid the claims and counter claims, HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular reportedly said on Thursday that it has been approached by both the Congress and the BJP as most exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy is in Singapore, having left on Wednesday night, NDTV reproted. However, a senior leader said it has been decided who they will partner with.