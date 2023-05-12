Breaking News
Eicher Motors top Nifty 50 gainer despite cautious analyst commentary
Karnataka election LIVE | Post-poll alliance on cards after exit polls? JDS 'decides to go with...'

By CNBCTV18.com  May 12, 2023 9:56 AM IST (Updated)
Karnataka election LIVE: With all eyes on the Karnataka Assembly election results, political parties are headed for their next move. A few exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in the state, while others gave an edge to the Congress over the BJP. The role of the JD(S) is being questioned too. All speculation will end on Saturday, May 13, when the Election Commission will announce the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Follow LIVE Updates on Karnataka election 2023 here.

Karnataka election LIVE | Will there be a post-poll alliance? JDS to go with...

News agency IANS reported that during the campaigning for the Karnataka, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy claimed that both the national parties -- BJP and Congress -- will have to come to his doors after the elections. Sources told IANS that after getting reports from the party workers on ground, Kumaraswamy boarded a flight to Singapore and is handling the negotiations from there with the national parties. They further claimed that the JD(S) has "decided to go with the Congress as per the wishes of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and his son Kumaraswamy will become the Chief Minister", it further said.

May 12, 2023 9:55 AM

Karnataka election 2023 Live Updates | BJP, Congress and JDS headed for their next move

A few exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the state, while others gave an edge to the Congress over the BJPIndia Today-Axis My India exit polls suggested a clear win for the congress, while other said the Congress is likely to be near the majority mark. With this, key political parties in the state have started gearing for the election results which are to be announced on Saturday. Amid the claims and counter claims, HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular reportedly said on Thursday that it has been approached by both the Congress and the BJP as most exit polls predicted a hung assembly in KarnatakaKumaraswamy is in Singapore, having left on Wednesday night, NDTV reproted. However, a senior leader said it has been decided who they will partner with.

May 12, 2023 9:40 AM
