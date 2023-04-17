English
Karnataka election LIVE UPDATES: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 17, 2023 10:44 AM IST (Updated)
High drama gripped as key BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress, a day after resigning as an MLA. Anguished over a denied poll ticket, Shettar said he was "shocked" when he came to know that he was not getting it. Earlier, ex-Deputy CM Laxman Savadi had quit the BJP. In the Congress too, a few MLAs and leaders are disgruntled over the ticket issue. Follow LIVE updated on the Karnataka election here:

Jagadish Shettar's community and supporters disrespected by BJP: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the way Jagadish Shettar was treated in BJP, "this shouldn't happen to anyone in any party". "He is hurt now, and his community and supporters have been disrespected by BJP. After Jagadish Shettar has joined us, we will win more than 150 seats. His joining will give a boost to the party," he added. Shettar joined the Congress early Monday after resigning from the BJP on Sunday. Read full story here

Apr 17, 2023 10:44 AM

On Shettar joining Congress, Kharge says 'this is not a question of Lingayats, but...'

After former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar joined the party, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: "This will empower (the party), there is unity. This shows that everyone is happy with the atmosphere that is forming in Karnataka today and all leaders are connecting with us...This is not a question of Lingayats, they are connecting with us by looking at our programs. We welcome them."

Apr 17, 2023 10:38 AM

Karnataka election LIVE | Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar gave the 'B' form to Jagadish Shettar, ahead of his nomination filing for Karnataka elections 2023

Apr 17, 2023 10:33 AM

Karnataka election LIVE | 'North Karnataka region will be further strengthened for the Congres'

With the induction of Shettar in the Congress, Kharge express hope that "the North Karnataka region will be further strengthened for" the Congress us in Karnataka. "I'm happy that he has accepted our ideology," Kharge said.

Apr 17, 2023 10:18 AM

Karnataka election | Who is Jagadish Shettar

Jagadish Shettar is a six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA. He was Karnataka chief minister from 2012 to 2013. Shettar, a veteran BJP leader whose family has been associated with the party since Jana Sangh days, is an influential leader from its bastion of Kittur Karnataka region. While in the BJP he had served as a Minister, Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and the chief minister.

Shettar was asked by the BJP top brass to make way for others, but he on his part had asserted he wanted to contest one last time. Shettar alleged that he has been humiliated by denying him a BJP ticket and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

Apr 17, 2023 10:05 AM

Jagadish Shettar: I decided to join Congress 'without any second thought'

Karnataka election 2023: Jagadish Shettar said, "I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought."

Apr 17, 2023 10:02 AM

WATCH |  Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

The Congress shared a video on Monday wherein former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar was seen joining the party in the presence of Congress chief Kharge. Watch video here

Apr 17, 2023 9:55 AM

Setback for Karnataka BJP: What Jagadish Shettar said after joining Congress

After joining the Congress on Monday, Jagadish Shettar said he  thought being a senior leader, he'll get the ticket. "But when I came to know that I'm not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get," he said. He, however, added the BJP has given me every position and being a party worker, I always worked for the party's growth.

Apr 17, 2023 9:53 AM

Karnataka election LIVE blog: Jagadish Shettar joins Congress in big setback for BJP

Former CM Jagadish Shettar, who resigned from the BJP yesterday, has joined the Congress. He joined the party Monday morning in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.  

"I thought being a senior leader, I'll get the ticket, but when I came to know that I'm not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position I will get," says Jagadish Shettar after joining Congress. "I'm happy that he has accepted our ideology. I strongly believe that the North Karnataka region will be further strengthened for us in Karnataka," said Kharge.

Apr 17, 2023 9:40 AM
