Karnataka election LIVE UPDATES: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the way Jagadish Shettar was treated in BJP, "this shouldn't happen to anyone in any party". "He is hurt now, and his community and supporters have been disrespected by BJP. After Jagadish Shettar has joined us, we will win more than 150 seats. His joining will give a boost to the party," he added. Shettar joined the Congress early Monday after resigning from the BJP on Sunday. Read full story here
After former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar joined the party, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: "This will empower (the party), there is unity. This shows that everyone is happy with the atmosphere that is forming in Karnataka today and all leaders are connecting with us...This is not a question of Lingayats, they are connecting with us by looking at our programs. We welcome them."
With the induction of Shettar in the Congress, Kharge express hope that "the North Karnataka region will be further strengthened for" the Congress us in Karnataka. "I'm happy that he has accepted our ideology," Kharge said.
Jagadish Shettar is a six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA. He was Karnataka chief minister from 2012 to 2013. Shettar, a veteran BJP leader whose family has been associated with the party since Jana Sangh days, is an influential leader from its bastion of Kittur Karnataka region. While in the BJP he had served as a Minister, Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and the chief minister.
Shettar was asked by the BJP top brass to make way for others, but he on his part had asserted he wanted to contest one last time. Shettar alleged that he has been humiliated by denying him a BJP ticket and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.
Karnataka election 2023: Jagadish Shettar said, "I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought."
The Congress shared a video on Monday wherein former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar was seen joining the party in the presence of Congress chief Kharge. Watch video here
After joining the Congress on Monday, Jagadish Shettar said he thought being a senior leader, he'll get the ticket. "But when I came to know that I'm not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get," he said. He, however, added the BJP has given me every position and being a party worker, I always worked for the party's growth.
