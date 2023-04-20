Karnataka election LIVE Updates: Bommai to visit Bidar and Kalaburgi, last day of nominations today

Karnataka Elections 2023 | 'Eshwarappa ji is not angry at all'
BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai, who is contesting from jagadish Shettar's seat Hubbali Centra, said, "Eshwarappa ji is not angry at all, he is a great leader, he is always with BJP and his son has not been given a ticket, it doesn't matter. Even today in nomination, Eshwarappa ji will be with me and everyone is going to see that."
The BJP chose Channabasappa, an active RSS member and four-time corporator, for Shivamogga, denying a place to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's family.
Karnataka Elections 2023 | BJP MLC Vishwanath to join Congress
"Today I am joining Congress. There are political reasons, due to which I am leaving BJP and joining Congress," said BJP MLC H Vishwanath.
Karnataka election LIVE | Unaccounted cash of Rs 1.54 crores seized Belagavi district
"Police seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.54 crores from a car in Ramadurga in the Belagavi district of Karnataka. IT dept has been informed of the same," police told ANI.
Congress is infamous for its lies, says BJP candidate
BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai said: "The Congress is infamous for its lies... What did Siddaramaiah do? First he should see who did the work of setting fire in Karnataka, the people of the whole world are following PM Modi, and people know what they have to do."
Karnataka election 2023 LIVE | Congress replaces candidate against CM Bommai
The Congress announced its fifth list of three candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections. It replaced its candidate against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon. A day after fielding Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from Shiggaon in Haveri district, the party nominated Yasir Ahmed Khan Phatan in his place.
Karnataka election LIVE Updates | Last day of nomination today
The Election Commission of India had set the last day of nomination for the Karnataka Assembly polls on April 20. The voting will take place on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.
What's the latest in the Karnataka election 2023 | 5 points
> Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will visit the border district of Bidar, Bhalki, Humanabad and Kalaburgi on Thursday. He will attend a public meeting at Bhalki at 10:50 am and the program will be held at Humanabad at 12-30 pm. Later, the CM will leave for Kalaburgi.
> The Congress has released its sixth and the last candidate list. In its fifth list of three candidates,, the party replaced the one against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon. A day after fielding Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from Shiggaon in Haveri district, the party nominated Yasir Ahmed Khan Phatan in his place.
> The Congress also released the list of its star campaigners. While former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress this week, figures in the Congress’ list, the name of Sachin Pilot, who has been making headlines for his not-so-secret feud with Ashok Gehlot, does not figure on the list.
> The JD(S) announced its third list of 59 candidates for assembly polls in Karnataka. The party announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
> The Congress on Wednesday tweeted a video clip of BJP chief J P Nadda’s remarks in Karnataka, accusing him of “threatening” the voters and calling his comments a “blatant attack on democracy”. Watch video here