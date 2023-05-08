Karnataka election LIVE: Eknath Shinde, HD Kumaraswamy to hold roadshows, Rahul Gandhi to meet people at cafe

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: SDPI worker arrested for assaulting Congress worker in Mangaluru
An activist of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was arrested by police for allegedly assaulting a Congress worker during a scuffle here between party workers on Sunday night, PTI reported. Police sources were quoted as saying the scuffle between the workers of the two parties began when a campaign vehicle of the Congress came in the way of an SDPI vehicle rally at Natekal in Konaje police station limits.
As the bike and rickshaw rally organised by SDPI workers caused traffic obstruction on the road, the driver of the Congress campaign vehicle honked horn and played a campaign song, the report said. The enraged SDPI workers then assaulted the driver of the vehicle. Naufal, who was injured in the scuffle, was hospitalised. Police later arrested an SDPI worker who was part of the group that assaulted Naufal.
EC to parties ahead of Karnataka polling | 'No uncertified advertisements during silence period'
No party or candidate shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day prior without clearance from the media certification and monitoring committee, the Election Commission said on Sunday in an advisory ahead of the May 10 voting in Karnataka. The advisory to political parties stated that advertisements on the election day and one day prior to the poll day will have to be pre-certified by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC).
In the advisory to political parties, the poll authority also emphasised on "clean and serious" campaign as electioneering reached feverish pitch in the southern state. It noted that advertisements of offending and misleading nature vitiate the entire election process. On complaints against advertisements in the media, the Commission said national parties and star campaigners were duty bound to adhere to the expected standards of campaign discourse.
Forty-eight hours before the end of polling are considered the silence period. (With PTI inputs)
Karnataka Election 2023 Live: HD Kumaraswamy to campaign in Channapatna
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will hold a massive road show in Channapatna on Monday. HDK's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and wife Anita Kumaraswamy are also likely to participate in the road show. The riad show is expected to start at 10 am.
Channapatna in Ramanagar district will see a tight contest between JDS HD Kumaraswamy, BJP Minister C.P. Yogeshwar. In 2018, the JDS won three of the four seats in Ramanagar district, an important Vokkaliga dominated district in Old Mysuru region, the Hindu reported.
Karnataka Election 2023 Live: Rahul Gandhi traveled in BMTC bus
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who interacted with the delivery persons on Sunday, traveled in a BMTC bus on Monday and interacted with the passengers, News 18 Kannada reported.
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | JDS' commitment of 'social security'
The JD(S) tweeted on Monday about its polls promise of providing social security to the people of Karnataka. "We believe that everyone has equal share and everyone is equal. We have done as promised, we will continue to do so. We have done what we said, we will continue to do so," the party said in Kannada.
Karnataka Assembly polls | Rahul Gandhi to woo voters at Bengaluru cafe
According to sources in News 18, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet people at a cafe in Bengaluru. On Sunday, he was seen riding pillion to a delivery persons. He reiterated the Congress's promise to set up a Gig Workers’ Welfare Board in Karnataka with a corpus fund of Rs 3,000 crore and minimum hourly wages for them.
Karnataka elections LIVE | BJP, Congress and JD(S) schedule today
The campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will end today. As the date for polls nears, several party leaders from the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) will be seen campaigning in the poll-bound state. While Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is likely to campaign for the BJP in Kapu and Udupi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet people at a cafe in Bengaluru, sources told News 18. Priyanka Gandhi will attend roadshows in Chickpet and Vijayanagar and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will hold a massive road show in Channapatnam.