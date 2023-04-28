Karnataka election LIVE Updates: PM Modi likely to campaign today, Siddaramaiah's nephews booked for assault

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 10:13 AM IST (Updated)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to begin his poll campaign in Karnataka on Friday. Meanwhile, the Congress has announced its fifth poll promise of providing all women can travel free in public transport buses in the state. Besides, a controversy has erupted over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'like a poisonous snake' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Follow LIVE Updates on Karnataka elections here:

Karnataka LIVE | Kannada actor Darshan a star campaigner for BJP

Popular Kannada actor Darshan will be a star campaigner for the BJP ahead of the polls. Known for his action films in the Kannada film industry, the actor had previously campaigned for Sumalatha Ambareesh along with actor Yashin 2019 Lok Sabha elections, News 18 reported. Actor Kichcha Sudeep  is already campaigning for the BJP.

Apr 28, 2023 10:56 AM

Karnataka election LIVE | What Yediyurappa said on Kharge's  'poisonous snake' remark

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remark on PM: "I never expected the Congress President to make such a statement. He should apologise for it. People will not forget this."

Apr 28, 2023 10:53 AM

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah's nephews booked for beating BJP worker

A BJP worker, identified as Nagesh, from Karnataka’s Varuna alleged that he was beaten up by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s nephews when he was canvassing for BJP leader V Somanna at Siddaramanahundi, News 18 reported. Nagesh was admitted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment. A complaint was also filed against Siddaramaiah’s nephews.

Apr 28, 2023 9:33 AM

Karnataka election LIVE Updates: PM Modi likely to campaign day after addressing BJP workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in poll-bound Karnataka is set to gain momentum as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to begin his poll campaign in the state on Friday. The PM held a virtual meeting with BJP workers on Thursday, urging them to reach out to first-time voters. Highlighting the BJP's ambitions, PM Modi said, "We are trying that Karnataka has many global hubs like Bengaluru. We want Karnataka to lead India's start-up revolution." Read full story here

Apr 28, 2023 9:21 AM