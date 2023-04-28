Karnataka LIVE | Kannada actor Darshan a star campaigner for BJP
Popular Kannada actor Darshan will be a star campaigner for the BJP ahead of the polls. Known for his action films in the Kannada film industry, the actor had previously campaigned for Sumalatha Ambareesh along with actor Yashin 2019 Lok Sabha elections, News 18 reported. Actor Kichcha Sudeep is already campaigning for the BJP.
Karnataka election LIVE | What Yediyurappa said on Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remark
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remark on PM: "I never expected the Congress President to make such a statement. He should apologise for it. People will not forget this."
Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah's nephews booked for beating BJP worker
A BJP worker, identified as Nagesh, from Karnataka’s Varuna alleged that he was beaten up by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s nephews when he was canvassing for BJP leader V Somanna at Siddaramanahundi, News 18 reported. Nagesh was admitted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment. A complaint was also filed against Siddaramaiah’s nephews.
Karnataka election LIVE Updates: PM Modi likely to campaign day after addressing BJP workers
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in poll-bound Karnataka is set to gain momentum as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to begin his poll campaign in the state on Friday. The PM held a virtual meeting with BJP workers on Thursday, urging them to reach out to first-time voters. Highlighting the BJP's ambitions, PM Modi said, "We are trying that Karnataka has many global hubs like Bengaluru. We want Karnataka to lead India's start-up revolution." Read full story here