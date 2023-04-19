Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will again file the nomination in presence of his star campaigners Sudeep and Nadda at Taluk Office, Haveri district’s Shiggaon.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) are in full action as the high-octane Karnataka Assembly election nears. A huge last-minute rush is expected for nomination filing across the state on Wednesday, as most candidates are likely to submit their nominations ahead of "Amavasya". The last date of the nomination is April 20, Thursday. “Tomorrow is Amavasya, and the last day to file nominations. Candidates want to file nominations before Amavasya,” said were quoted by News 18 as saying.

Karnataka election | Here are the top developments that happened today:

> Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he will quit electoral politics after 2023 assembly polls. He was speaking at a rally in Varuna, Mysuru.

> Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has already submitted his poll nomination on Sunday, again filed the nomination in presence of his star campaigners Sudeep and Nadda at Taluk Office, Haveri district’s Shiggaon.

> BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath said he will resign as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, and contest the assembly polls from the Shivamogga constituency. However, he did not specify whether he would contest from any other political party or as an independent candidate.

> BJP national president JP Nadda said in Shiggaon: "Congress means commission, corruption and criminalisation. I am here to appeal to everyone to vote for development."

> Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday voters from the Lingayat community "are vigilant and "have taken the right decision when required". He was quoted as saying, "They have always taken the right decision when required. Congress Party has shown special love for them (Lingayat) after the assembly elections were announced but it's the same party which tried to divide the Lingayats and Veerashaivas. The people have not forgotten the divide-and-rule policy of the Congress party," Bommai told reporters.

> Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep met BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel and other party leaders at Hubballi airport.

> Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah offers prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, ahead of filing nomination from Varuna Assembly constituency

> Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa held a roadshow in Shikaripur. His son BY Vijayendra will file his nomination from the assembly constituency on Tuesday. BS Yediyurappa has been a seven-time winner from this Assembly seat. BSY earlier said, "I've no doubt that we will get absolute majority and form the government in Karnataka. Nobody can stop it. Vijayendra will win with a margin of 50,000 votes".

> The BJP released a list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections. PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are among those who will be campaigning in the state.

> The AIADMK will contest in the Karnataka election. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced D Anbarasan as the candidate from the Pulikeshi Nagar constituency.

> Independent candidate Yankappa paid his deposit money of Rs 10,000 entirely in one rupee coins while filing his nomination from the Yadgir constituency of Karnataka. He collected the coins from people across the constituency, to contest the Karnataka elections on May 10. "I will dedicate my life to the people of my community and villagers. I came to the returning officer with posters of Swami Vivekananda's ideologies written on them," Yankappa was quoted by ANI as saying

> BY Vijayendra, BJP candidate from Karnataka's Shikaripur Assembly seat assured that "the entire Lingayat community and other communities are with BJP". On his political ambitions, he added, "It's not important for me to become the CM, but it's very important for me how the party has reposed its faith in me, so I have to work for the party."

> Former MLA Anil Lad resigned from the Congress. He was an aspirant for the Bellary City MLA ticket. He met JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy Tuesday night and joined the JDS. Lad got 'B' form as JD(S) candidate of Bellary City.

> Former Congress MP BV Nayak quit the party after being denied a ticket to the Devadurga constituency. The ticket was given to his brother's wife.