Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Karnataka is expected to vote for a 224-member assembly in May this year. In the triangular contest, Congress, BJP, and Janata Dal (Secular) are the main parties. While the BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will try hard to retain the only southern state with the party, rivals Congress and JDS will throw up a tough challenge.

Despite having emerged as the largest party in the 2018 assembly election, the BJP couldn’t cross the majority mark. The Congress and JDS formed the government under Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, but just a year later the BJP managed to snag several defectors from the ruling alliance as well as bolster its numbers through by-polls to cross the majority mark and form their government.

A key part of electoral victory in the state is caste-based politics. The state has diverse caste groups. However, the most prominent are the Lingayats and the Vokkaligas, generally split across northern and southern parts of the state. Other large groups include the Kurubas, Muslims, Dalits and OBC. A controversial caste census had revealed that Dalits, Muslims and OBCs formed a larger part of the state’s population than the dominant Lingayat and Vokkaligas.

The Veerashaiva-Lingayats had become a large vote bank of the BJP due to the efforts of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who belonged to the community. On the other hand, the Ahinda (Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) group was seen as a supporter of the Congress and its leader Siddaramaiah.

The Vokkaliga-dominant areas have traditionally been a bastion of the JDS, but have also supported Congress in the past. As various political parties attempt to woo these dominant groups, certain constituencies gather more importance in the upcoming battle.

Here are some of these key constituencies

Shiggaon – Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s constituency and a Lingayat stronghold, Congress and JDS would be looking to pull the seat to check their own influence on the community.

Badami – The seat of Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah, the last election saw the BJP almost eke out a win with their candidate B Sriramulu losing by a margin of fewer than 1,700 votes. The major votes in this constituency are those of the Kurabas.

Shikaripura – The Lingayat bastion of Yediyurappa, the seat is part of the Lingayat-dominated district of Shivamogga.

Hanur – Part of the Old Mysuru region, Hanur is one of the Vokkaliga bastions in the state. The BJP will be looking to wrest control of the seat from Congress after having only lost in the 2018 elections here by a margin of around 5 percent.

Gundlupet – Another Vokkaliga stronghold that’s part of the Old Mysuru region, the BJP had managed to snatch the seat from Congress in the previous election and will be hoping to repeat the feat one more time.