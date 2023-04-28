Karnataka election 2023: JD(S) promises 4% Muslim reservation in 'Janata Pranalike' manifesto

The JD(S) manifesto comes in the wake of the State Cabinet's decision to scrap the four percent reservation for Muslims under the OBC quota and to distribute it equally among the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

The Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) on Friday released its "Janata Pranalike" o people's manifesto ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka. The party has vowed to restore four percent reservation for Muslims, provide free higher education for economically-weaker students and reserve jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector.

The JD(S) manifesto comes in the wake of the State Cabinet's decision to scrap the four percent reservation for Muslims under the OBC quota and to distribute it equally among the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

The JD(S) says it will restore that reservation for the Muslim community.

Here is everything else the Janata Dal (Secular) party has promised the people of Karnataka ahead of the May 10 polls:

# Protect and strengthen Nandini brand. This comes amidst concerns that Gujarat-based dairy cooperative Amul's entry into the Karnataka market could lead to the merger of Nandini with Amul.

# Rs 2,000 to agricultural labour families every month under the "Raita Bandhu" scheme

# Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to girls who marry youths who are farmers

# Rs 6,000 for pregnant women for six months

# Loan waivers for 'Stree Shakti' self-help groups

# Pension for Anganwadi workers

# Rs 2,000 financial assistance per month for auto drivers and registered private security guards

# Rs 25 lakh for the treatment of rare diseases under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund

# Rs 3,000 crore increase in funding from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 5,000 for the Upper Bhadra infrastructure project

# Complete Upper Bhadra and Yettinahole projects in next four years

The JD(S) party aims to win 123 out of the total 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka, with a separate manifesto for Bengaluru to be launched in the coming days.

Voting in Karnataka will take place in a single-phased manner on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

With agency inputs.