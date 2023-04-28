Breaking News
Nifty reclaims 18,000, close at over 2-month high
Karnataka election 2023: JD(S) promises 4% Muslim reservation in 'Janata Pranalike' manifesto

The JD(S) manifesto comes in the wake of the State Cabinet's decision to scrap the four percent reservation for Muslims under the OBC quota and to distribute it equally among the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

The Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) on Friday released its "Janata Pranalike" o people's manifesto ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka. The party has vowed to restore four percent reservation for Muslims, provide free higher education for economically-weaker students and reserve jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector.

The JD(S) says it will restore that reservation for the Muslim community.
X