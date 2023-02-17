Karnataka election 2023: G Parameshwara says he's among 10 chief minister aspirants from Congress

Parameshwara had previously alleged that some members of the Congress party have attempted to block the rise of Dalit leaders in the past.

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara has announced his aspirations for the Chief Ministerial position if the Congress party comes to power in Karnataka after the Assembly elections in April-May. Parameshwara, who is a five-time MLA and a Dalit, threw his hat in the ring on Thursday, joining state Congress President D K Shivakumar and legislature party leader Siddaramaiah.

However, Parameshwara maintained that the party high command will make the final decision on the next CM after the party wins the election. There are fears of political upmanship in the party over the several contenders.

In response to a question about the possibility of a Dalit chief minister, Parameshwara said, "We don’t appoint Chief Minister on the basis of one’s caste; whoever is capable in the given situation, whoever has the capability to fulfill the party’s mission and its principles, based on that, the CM will be chosen, not on the basis of whether someone is a dalit or from other caste."

He added that about 10 people have aspirations for the CM position in their party, and he is one of them. When asked why he was getting involved in politics, the Congress leader said it was in order "to come to power."

Parameshwara has previously served as Deputy Chief Minister during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2018-19 led by H D Kumaraswamy and as the Home Minister of Karnataka from 2015 to 2017.

He was also the longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief, with eight years of service, and holds a doctorate in plant physiology from the Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide.

When asked about his previous loss in the race for the chief minister's position, Parameshwara stated that the high command will decide on the next CM, and whoever they choose, everyone will accept and trust that person.

”Our purpose is to bring the party to power first, after that it is left to the high command, whomever they decide, we will accept it… everyone will have the aspiration, and given an opportunity I’m also ready to be a part of it,” he said.

During the 2013 assembly polls, Parameshwara was the KPCC president and had contested from Koratagere in Tumakuru district, but unfortunately lost the election. Although he was a contender for the Chief Minister's post at the time, he was instead appointed as a Member of the Legislative Council and a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government.

Parameshwara had previously alleged that some members of the Congress party have attempted to block the rise of Dalit leaders in the past. He claimed that he was denied the CM post three times because he belonged to the Dalit community.

However, he expressed confidence in the Congress' prospects and proclaimed that the party would definitely form the government with a full majority by crossing much more than the 113-mark. He added that surveys showed the grand old party ahead, making it a favorable run for them.

"This means the situation is favourable for the Congress.. we are confident of coming to power. We will come with full majority by crossing much more than the 113-mark and form the government," Parameshwara said.

State Assembly Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah had on January 9 announced that he will contest from Kolar constituency in the upcoming state assembly elections.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar on January 23 released the party's manifesto for the state's upcoming elections and said that the Congress aims to bring a change in governance and is confident that the party will attain majority in the coming elections.

