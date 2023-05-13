Karnataka election winner list 2023 live updates | Full list of winning candidates from BJP, Congress and JDS

Karnataka winner list 2023: The BJP, Congress and JDS are vying for power in Karnataka. The BJP is focused on retaining its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture the seats it lost in the previous election.

Karnataka winner list 2023:

The Karnataka election results will be announced on Saturday, May 13. The counting of votes at 36 centres across 34 districts is underway. As per the early trends, the Congress has crossed the halfway-mark of 113 seats, while the BJP is trailing on around 75 seats. This year, three parties are vying for power in Karnataka. The BJP is focused on retaining its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture the seats it lost in the previous election.